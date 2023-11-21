LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Mariano Soria, General Manager of Turbo Energy S.A., a leading photovoltaic energy storage technology company based in Valencia, Spain.

To begin the interview, Soria introduced Turbo Energy and its business model.

“Turbo Energy is part of a group with more than 20 years of experience in photovoltaic energy,” Soria said. “The company itself was born 10 years ago with the aim of introducing disruptive storage technology, mainly for off-grid homes that wanted to live with photovoltaic energy. It was the introduction of lithium-ion batteries in Spain, and it was also, for us, the beginning of Turbo Energy’s leadership in Spain concerning photovoltaic energy storage.”

“From there, photovoltaic storage has become more and more popular, and Turbo Energy, wanting to stay at the technological forefront, has been investing in innovation and developing its own software. Now, Turbo Energy no longer talks about just batteries; we talk about advanced photovoltaic energy management solutions for residential, commercial and industrial clients.”

Soria next discussed the current state of the renewable energy sector and its outlook for the coming years.

“The renewable energy sector has been growing very quickly in recent years, and we understand that it will not stop doing so throughout the world… This fact, together with rapid growth in the consumption of electric vehicles, will probably favor the energy transition, but it will also present us with a strong technological challenge relating to the management of electrical energy. This is the challenge we want to address at Turbo Energy… Our energy storage system is prepared to protect homes and businesses against the risk of being left without electricity or having to pay dearly for it. Investing in photovoltaics and storage is investing in security and service to the community, even service to the environment.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith and Mariano Soria, General Manager of Turbo Energy S.A., to learn more about the company’s recent milestones, as well as its operational goals for the balance of 2023 and beyond.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.bell2bell.com .

About Turbo Energy S.A.

Turbo Energy is a leading photovoltaic energy storage technology company based in Valencia, Spain. The company's focus is on developing innovative solutions that allow end consumers to harness the full potential of solar energy and reduce their electricity costs. With a combination of artificial intelligence and advanced technology, Turbo Energy is paving the way toward a more sustainable and energy-efficient future.

