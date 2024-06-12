LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Dr. Michael Dent, Founder, CEO and Chairman of HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK), a trailblazer in healthcare technology.

To begin the interview, Dent introduced HealthLynked’s business model.

“HealthLynked is a pioneering healthcare technology company focused on improving the efficiency and quality of healthcare through our advanced, integrated platform,” Dent said. “Our business model revolves around creating a global healthcare network that leverages artificial intelligence and an extensive healthcare dataset to provide personalized healthcare recommendations and streamline patient/provider interactions.”

“We offer an array of services, including online medical record storage, appointment scheduling, telemedicine and patient engagement tools. Our platform is designed to facilitate the exchange of medical information among healthcare practices, hospitals and emergency rooms, making it more accessible and efficient to both patients and providers.”

Dent then discussed his background prior to founding HealthLynked.

“I’m a physician by training… I attended medical school at the University of South Carolina in Charleston and then went on to my residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Texas in Galveston. I came to Naples, Florida, where I started my practice focused mostly on high-risk obstetrics and minimally invasive surgery… In early 2001, I started a company called NeoGenomics Laboratories based in cancer diagnostics around genomics. I was the CEO many years there, and that became a global cancer diagnostics laboratory. I then founded HealthLynked, which is in the healthcare AI space, looking at how we can really improve healthcare for everybody globally around the world.”

Join IBN's Stuart Smith and Dr. Michael Dent, Founder, CEO and Chairman of HealthLynked Corp., to learn more about HealthLynked's recent milestones and the issues it's addressing in the global healthcare industry.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.bell2bell.com .

About HealthLynked

HealthLynked Corp. is committed to revolutionizing healthcare on a global scale. Its mission is twofold: to transform the healthcare landscape into a system characterized by exceptional efficiency and superior patient care, and to cultivate a patient-centric network that places individuals at the forefront of their health management. By integrating cutting-edge technology and fostering connectivity, HealthLynked enables patients not just to participate in their healthcare journey, but also to contribute actively to medical research. This innovative approach facilitates the development of treatments for life-altering diseases and accelerates medical breakthroughs.

The company’s network empowers patients with unprecedented control over their medical data, promoting an environment of collaboration where each contribution has the potential to drive significant advancements in health and wellness. Through this pioneering model, HealthLynked is dedicated to securing a healthier future for generations to come, making each patient not only a beneficiary of this system but also a contributor to the global health community.

For more about HealthLynked Corp., please visit www.healthlynked.com.

About IBN

IBN is a cutting-edge communications and digital engagement platform that provides tailored Platform Solutions for select private and public companies. Over the course of 18+ years, IBN has introduced 65+ investor brands to the public and amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands amplify reach and recognition as well as help fulfill the unique needs of IBN’s rapidly growing and diverse base of client partners. IBN will continue to expand its branded network of influential properties as well as leverage the energy and experience of its team of professionals to best serve its clients.

IBN’s Platform Solutions provide access to: (1) its Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) through 65+ investor brands; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) full-scale distribution to growing social media audiences; (4) a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to effectively reach target markets and demographics; (5) Press Release Enhancement to ensure accuracy and impact; (6) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (7) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

