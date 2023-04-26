LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire — IBN , a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Nicholas Lemieux, founder and CEO of Athlete Studio , the premier eCommerce and marketing automation platform for professional athletes. Athlete Studio handles everything for athletes looking to create custom merchandise, mint digital collectibles and connect with their fans and communities.

Throughout the interview, Lemieux discussed Athlete Studio and how it is addressing the various issues facing sports figures and athletes who want to connect with their fans and be able to market goods and collectibles.

“The initial idea for Athlete Studio was to build content-based automation software for API-based content automation software, using data from ESPN, social media platforms or YouTube to automate the creation of websites, email newsletters and other tedious marketing tasks that every influencer and athlete has to do manually,” Lemieux said. “That led to us, over time, focusing the platform 100% on sports and athletes. Today, Athlete Studio is the number one eCommerce platform for professional athletes. We actually license the platform to sports agencies who provide the automation of personal branding, websites and eCommerce to help their athletes build their personal brands and generate revenue off the field.”

“We’ve grown from a small startup of two people to 24 full-time people,” Lemieux continued. “We have over 100 clients across the NFL, the UFC and the NBA. We work with some of the biggest athletes and sports agents in the industry, along with sports brands and teams like NBA Top Shot and the Sacramento Kings. It’s all come from a love of sports and wanting to help professional athletes build their own businesses and brands.”

Lemieux then provided some insight into Athlete Studio’s growth curve and future market potential.

“We really want to be the HubSpot or Salesforce specifically for professional athlete businesses, which, now with college sports, there are tens of thousands of and no dedicated platform. It’s been a great journey, but it always feels like we’re just getting started.”

Don't Miss the SportsCast "Genesis" Pack drop from www.SportsCast.net

About Athlete Studio

Athlete Studio creates eCommerce and marketing software for pro athletes and sports brands. The platform helps athletes like Justin Jefferson, Jalen Hurts and Angel Reese automate the creation of their personal brands, custom merchandise and digital collectibles. Sports brands partner with Athlete Studio to engage pro athletes and leverage Athlete Studio’s Web3 technology to increase customer loyalty.

To learn more about the Athlete Studio, please visit www.Athlete.Studio .

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com .

