LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features the return of Eileen Mockus, President and CEO of Coyuchi Inc., the gold standard in sustainable luxury home goods.

Throughout the interview, Mockus discussed the company’s recent milestones as it continues to accept investment through its ongoing Regulation A+ offering.

“Coyuchi is a lifestyle brand for luxury, sustainable living… The product that you want for a high-end home can be met with our amazing textiles,” Mockus said. “We started the year by sharing our impact report for 2020 and made some commitments around what we expect our future impact to be. That’s tied to things like our use of organic cotton and working with vendors who recycle all of their water. Textile processing requires a fair amount of water, so if we can do that in a way that reduces the amount of water needed, we want to make that happen.

“We have interesting projects where we’re investing in regenerative agriculture as the source for our cotton. In 2022, we worked with a group called C4, the California Cotton & Climate Coalition, and grew some cotton on a farm in California. We had some great partners for that project – all looking for ways to increase biodiversity in the soil, add to the water retention for the soil and, generally speaking, protect the health of our soil with the way that we’re growing our cotton. We took the cotton from that project, and we’re launching two new Coyuchi products using that cotton.”

Coyuchi is currently accepting investment as part of a Regulation A+ offering. For more information, visit the company’s profile on Manhattan Street Capital and review its Offering Circular.

“When Coyuchi was founded 30 years ago, the original founder’s goal was to bring organic cotton into the textile industry for home goods. We’ve really taken that mission to heart and are finding ways to expand on it by looking at the whole process of what we do while also providing our customers with products that they’re going to love to use in their homes. There’s no hall pass for sustainable products. We want what we want, and, from my standpoint, that’s the most comfortable sheets that you can sleep on and the amazing towel when you get out of the shower. Those are the things that we want to incorporate into what you’re buying into when you buy from Coyuchi and, of course, as you invest in Coyuchi.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith and Eileen Mockus, President and CEO of Coyuchi Inc., to learn more about the company’s Regulation A+ offering and its operational goals entering 2023.

The latest installment of The Bell2Bell Podcast continues to reinforce IBN’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers, and the growing IBN Podcast Series . For more than 17 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies .

About Coyuchi Inc.

Coyuchi offers sustainably produced luxury home textile products. Its principal business activity is the design, development, import and sale of coastal-inspired organic bedding, sheets, towels, apparel and other home goods for the environmentally conscious home. Rooted in Point Reyes, California, Coyuchi was founded in 1991 with the aim of creating organic cotton textiles free of pesticides and synthetic fertilizers used on conventional cotton farms. For 30 years, the company has explored organic farming and sustainable textiles, and it continues to push the organic textile market forward. Coyuchi strives for the highest sustainability and social responsibility standards, through its circularity initiatives and recycled products and by supporting regenerative agriculture. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Coyuchi.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

