The Stock2Me Podcast features a fascinating array of companies and individuals, many of whom are actively revolutionizing age-old business practices within their respective markets. Stock2Me’s latest podcast features Amir Reichman, CEO of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV), a biotechnology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative immunotherapeutic products primarily for the treatment of infectious diseases and autoimmune diseases.

In this podcast episode, Reichman introduced the history of BiondVax leading up to his appointment as CEO before discussing the company’s recent development efforts focused on innovative nanosized antibody (NanoAb) therapies addressing diseases underserved by current treatments and with large and growing markets.

“BiondVax is a biotechnology company focused on research and development. It is located in Jerusalem, Israel. It was founded about 17 years ago by an entrepreneur who took a spinoff from the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel with a mission to develop a universal influenza vaccine,” Reichman said. “The vaccine was developed in the laboratory of Professor Ruth Arnon, a world-renowned professor and researcher mostly known for co-developing Copaxone, the multiple sclerosis drug marketed by Teva Pharmaceuticals. The universal influenza vaccine was then developed by BiondVax throughout the next 15 years, covering Preclinical, Phase I and multiple Phase II trials before ending up with a Phase III – the biggest Phase III ever conducted by an Israeli pharma company, with 12,400 participants spanning seven countries.

“In October 2020, the company published its results from this pivotal Phase III trial and, unfortunately, the vaccine drug candidate showed that it did not meet its primary endpoint of showing good protection across seasons in influenza. At that point, the company went into distress, and I was called to join BiondVax as CEO… We restructured the company with a new mission and a new vision. In February 2021, we raised $12.8 million and, with the proceeds, hired a consulting firm that helped us think through the next steps for the company – which products we should in-license, what kind of technologies we should bring in-house and how we should develop the new BiondVax.

“[While attempting to develop the universal influenza vaccine], BiondVax built a state-of-the-art facility in Jerusalem. It’s a manufacturing facility that includes almost all of the steps of biological production… What we didn’t have at the time that I joined was the IP… We ended up contracting with the Max Planck Institute for Multidisciplinary Sciences and the University Medical Center Göttingen. With these two institutes, we entered three contracts. One is an exclusive license for development and commercialization of a self-inhaled COVID-19 therapeutic. The second was an accompanying research collaboration agreement… The third contract was a five-year strategic research collaboration contract with these two institutes for the discovery and development of nanobodies for the treatment of additional diseases such as psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, asthma and macular degeneration.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith and Amir Reichman, CEO of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV), to learn more about the company’s recent development efforts relating to its lead candidate, a self-administered inhaled COVID-19 NanoAb therapy, including its recent release of successful results from a preclinical in vivo proof-of-concept study.

About BiondVax

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biotechnology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative immunotherapeutic products primarily for the treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases. Since its inception, the company has executed eight clinical trials including a seven country, 12,400 participant Phase 3 trial of its prior vaccine candidate and has built a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for biopharmaceutical products. With highly experienced pharmaceutical industry leadership, BiondVax is aiming to develop a pipeline of diversified and commercially viable products and platforms beginning with an innovative nanosized antibody (NanoAb) pipeline. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.BiondVax.com

