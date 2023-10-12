LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Stock2Me Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The Stock2Me Podcast features a fascinating array of companies and individuals, many of whom are actively revolutionizing age-old business practices within their respective markets. Stock2Me’s latest podcast features M.E. Tuthill, a financial writer and journalist and author of Repo-Madness: A Simpleton’s Guide to the Street’s Wicked Ways, a book aiming to blow the lid off what has come to be known as the shadow banking system.

To begin the interview, Tuthill discussed her background.

“I was born and raised outside of Boston, Massachusetts, and I spent the earlier part of my career in broadcasting as a radio journalist. After 10 years of that… I was ready for a change. I decided to take a big leap – and I mean big… I decided to become a financial advisor,” Tuthill said. “I did that for 13 years, and it was a really good experience. I learned a lot about money. Ironically, though, I was in all these brokerage firms, and I knew nothing about what I’m now writing about, which is the huge market and the financial system.”

“After 13 years, I’d had enough of that… I got a position as a financial writer at iMoneyNet… I wrote articles about money market funds. When I first got the job I thought, ‘Oh this is great, I’ve got a 9-to-5 and a steady paycheck,’ but money market funds weren’t really that exciting to write about. When the financial crisis hit, everything changed. Those funds had such an integral role in what happened. For the next nine years after that happened, I wrote every week and every day about the money market funds and the shadow banking system in general. I got addicted to it; I got hooked on it.”

Tuthill then provided an introduction to Repo-Madness: A Simpleton’s Guide to the Street’s Wicked Ways by discussing the concept of shadow banking.

“To steal a definition from Ellen Brown, who has a wonderful book called Banking on the People, shadow banking is when financial intermediaries not subject to regulatory oversight are involved in facilitating the creation of credit across the global financial system, as well as other unregulated activities by regulated institutions… As a metaphor, I like people to think of the planet encased in fiber optic cables, so that when you look at it from the moon, it looks like a giant ball of twine. In these cables are trillions and trillions of transactions, spilling out profits for the fortunate few. These cables are above our heads – nobody sees them, we’re not aware of them and yet this huge swath of money that should be redirected into the real economy to help people is encapsulated in those cables.”

