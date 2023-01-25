NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire — IBN , a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces the launch of Public Relations Plus (PR+) , a bolt-on program designed to create momentum and deliver a positive impact for local, national and international organizations.

With 20+ years of successful corporate, consumer and lifestyle public relations experience, IBN’s PR team delivers consistently meaningful results. IBN gets client partners the attention they deserve by leveraging long-standing relationships with journalists and editors from various business, lifestyle and news outlets, including newspapers, magazines, radio, podcasts, blogs, websites and television programs.

With this New IBN PR+ solution , client partners receive:

Consultation to go over needs, goals and strategies

Targeted research and development with industry specific media lists featuring hundreds of journalists covering multiple industries

Pitch writing, development and distribution to crucial media contacts

Personal and direct outreach to important media associates

Full management of the interview process with all media interest, including preparation & accompaniment

Message development

The launch of PR+ continues to reinforce IBN’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, solutions and followers. For more than 17 years, IBN has maintained this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies .

“With PR+, IBN introduces a unique approach to public relations that includes amplifying coverage through thousands of downstream partners using our article syndication network. The relationships our company has formed give IBN a clear advantage as well as the opportunity to work alongside other firms in the public relations space,” stated Jonathan Keim, IBN’s Director of Communications. “This new solution builds on IBN’s commitment to guide companies toward their goals while effectively communicating progress with the investment community.”

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company’s SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications