LOS ANGELES, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire — IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces that Amir Reichman, CEO of biotechnology company BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV), recently appeared on the popular Test. Optimize. Scale., a podcast series featuring industry leaders and pioneers sharing insights and experiences of growing their businesses to scale.

The broadcast, hosted by Jason Fishman, SVP Digital Strategy for Digital Niche Agency, is available for on-demand listening on Test. Optimize. Scale.

To begin the interview, Reichman discussed his professional journey leading up to joining BiondVax in 2021.

“My first encounter with entrepreneurship was when I graduated with my bachelor’s degree. I was looking for an interesting project to work on, and one of the pharmacology professors I worked with introduced me to a very interesting patent for drug delivery across the skin – transdermal delivery – for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease,” Reichman said. “I suggested that I’d build the prototype of this machine for my graduate project… and won first prize at the university. With the prize money, I created a nice poster and sent it to a conference in New York… My poster won first prize for young scientists at the conference, and we got a $1 million grant from the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research to develop this invention.”

“I continued with the project throughout my master’s as the first employee of a small company that we started called NeuroDerm. This company grew quite rapidly, and we sold it in 2017 to Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma for $1.1 billion in cash. That was a very nice start to my career as an entrepreneur… I didn’t stay with NeuroDerm until the exit. I left in 2009 when I got a scholarship to study at the Wharton Business School… Upon graduating from the MBA, I worked in the United States with Novartis Vaccines and Diagnostics in R&D, then with the global supply chain organization as the Global Head of Value Chain Management… In 2015, our company was acquired by GSK Vaccines in Belgium… where I worked in global roles such as engineering and supply chain.”

“In 2020, we decided it was time to return to Israel… A week later, a board member from BiondVax called me… They had a company with a super team that knew how to develop drugs from zero to 100 and manage budget… They had massive labs and facilities… However, they had $2.5 million in the bank and the IP [for its universal influenza vaccine] had basically flopped [in a phase III trial] … It was an excellent opportunity… to in-license a new technology to the company. It becomes a new company in a very early stage, but with a massive edge over others. The team is super experienced in running trials… the capacity and capabilities are there. If we raise enough money with a nice business plan, we can in-license a technology and have a good start.”

Throughout the interview, Reichman continued to discuss his journey with BiondVax, which is now developing a de-risked pipeline of diversified and commercially viable products and platforms beginning with an innovative nanosized antibody (NanoAb) pipeline in licensed from the Max Planck Society.

Learn more by listening to the full interview at Test. Optimize. Scale.

About BiondVax

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative immunotherapeutic products primarily for the treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases. Since its inception, the company has executed eight clinical trials including a seven country, 12,400 participant Phase 3 trial of its prior vaccine candidate and has built a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for biopharmaceutical products. With highly experienced pharmaceutical industry leadership, BiondVax is aiming to develop a pipeline of diversified and commercially viable products and platforms beginning with an innovative nanosized antibody (NanoAb) pipeline. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.BiondVax.com.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company’s SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com