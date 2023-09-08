LAS VEGAS, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire — IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, announces its collaboration with ROTH MKM for the upcoming 10th Annual Solar and Storage Symposium , held at The Venetian Expo in conjunction with RE+ 2023.

The forthcoming symposium promises an immersive and stimulating environment, fostering impactful conversations and cultivating professional bonds. Invitees include institutional investors and C-suite executives from a carefully selected roster of approximately 30 private and public solar and energy-storage companies. This event is poised to drive transformative dialogues and ignite substantial networking.

In its capacity as a media sponsor, IBN will deploy its array of cutting-edge corporate communications solutions to elevate the symposium’s visibility. Leveraging its expansive network and diverse digital channels, IBN will spotlight the conference, institutional investors and presenting companies. An integral component within IBN’s robust Dynamic Brand portfolio, InvestorWire will play a pivotal role in syndicating content across a vast array of global news outlets.

Jonathan Keim, Communications Director for IBN, underscored the significance of this continued partnership, stating, “Roth MKM, as a renowned financial institution, has consistently demonstrated a steadfast commitment to the sustainability sectors and the compelling opportunities within the energy transition realm. With decades of exceptional transaction management, advisory, and research services, ROTH MKM has built a remarkable industry network. Leveraging these distinctive strengths, their conferences present substantial advantages for participating companies and investor-attendees. We are thrilled to collaborate once again with the accomplished team at ROTH MKM and contribute to the milestone Tenth Annual Solar and Storage Symposium.”

At the core of the symposium, ROTH MKM will orchestrate insightful one-on-one management-investor meetings. These dynamic sessions will facilitate deeper understanding, accelerate synergy discovery, highlight lucrative prospects and assess potential challenges.

The onset of the pandemic and subsequent global disruptions have underscored the vulnerabilities in today’s supply chains and have accentuated the importance of localized sustainable energy solutions. Furthermore, heightened environmental awareness has driven demand for greener and ESG-compliant energy options. In this context, the 10th Annual Solar and Storage Symposium emerges as an unparalleled platform for attendees to fortify their domain expertise, engage in collaborative endeavors, and forge enduring relationships within the industry.

To explore profiles of the participating companies, visit: https://ibn.fm/RothSolar2023

