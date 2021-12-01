IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Shone Anstey, CEO of LQwD FinTech Corp.

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — – via InvestorWire – IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Shone Anstey, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of LQwD FinTech Corp. (TSX.V: LQWD) (OTCQB: LQWDF), a financial technology company focused on creating enterprise-grade infrastructure to drive Bitcoin adoption.

Throughout the interview, Anstey discussed LQwD’s business model and his proven track record in the fast-moving cryptocurrency sector.

“We are known as a Lightning Network service provider, or a liquidity service provider. We have a platform-as-a-service, which you can look up on our website. There, you can go in and create a Lightning Network node and payment channel,” Anstey said. “We abstract away all of the complications. You hit a button, and you can integrate the API into your system and get going on the Lightning Network very, very seamlessly. That platform is live and running… Our routing nodes help transactions get where they need to go, and, in exchange, we actually earn fees off of it… Last announced, we have 139 Bitcoin on the balance sheet, and we’re continuing to put that Bitcoin to use.”

“I’ve been in tech for over 20 years – data analytics and data center buildouts. I’ve been in crypto since 2012. I did my own mining and built up and distributed bitcoin mines on behalf of clients. I’m a co-founder of a company called BIGG Digital Assets, which actually owns one of Canada’s largest regulated crypto exchanges… I’m still there as a director, but my full-time focus in everything I do is with LQwD itself. We’ve been able to attract great people around us… Everybody has experience in the industry. We have just an excellent team, which is a really big help in driving everything forward. We’ve had success in the past, and we know where we’re going with the technology.”

“It’s been a very, very busy year… We actually went public in the summer. During this time, we raised over $13 million; we bought a lot of Bitcoin; we’ve added more developers to the team; we’ve launched our products out. We continue to add some key advisors from the space; we’ve signed deals with key wallets like Breez; we’ve signed deals with big exchanges such as Netcoins and continued to get our brand out there. We’ve made some big leaps and strides in an environment that is growing really quickly. The Lightning Network itself, since January, is at an over-205% growth rate… We’re right in the thick of it, and we’re the only public company in the world focused on the Bitcoin Lightning Network… We’re going to continue to put our stamp on that position.”

Join IBN's Stuart Smith and Shone Anstey, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of LQwD FinTech Corp. (TSX.V: LQWD) (OTCQB: LQWDF), to learn more about the company's recent milestones and operational goals for the balance of 2021 and beyond, as well as the critical needs addressed by the Lightning Network as bitcoin adoption continues to gain momentum.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.bell2bell.com .

About LQwD FinTech Corp.

LQwD FinTech Corp. is a Lightning Network Service Provider (LSP) focused company developing payment infrastructure and solutions. The company's mission is to develop institutional grade services that support the Lightning Network and drive improved functionality, transaction capability, user adoption and utility and scaling bitcoin. LQwD also holds bitcoin as an operating asset, establishing nodes and payment channels across the Lightning Network.

