IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Coverage Initiated for Home Bistro Inc.

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire — Home Bistro Inc. (OTC: HBIS), a Miami-based online meal delivery platform that offers celebrity chef-inspired, gourmet and lifestyle ready-made meals, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

Home Bistro addresses the three major problems facing the prepared food delivery market: poor food quality; customers tired of eating the same meals; and, eating at home is still eating at home, with the accompanying food preparation and clean up chores. The company addresses these problems by delivering high-quality food fresh and fast, providing customers a variety of meal choices from a diverse lineup of celebrity chefs, and requiring simple prep and easy clean up without sacrificing the fine dining experience.

The company’s mission is to lead the next generation of heat-to-eat food delivery with unique and delicious cuisine and an experience that excites the market. Home Bistro’s advantage in the highly competitive meal delivery space is meal diversity – with the best celebrity chefs from around the world, offering a home-based fine dining experience through a selection of over 50 unique gourmet meals, as well as offering a developing selection of desserts and single-serving wine to perfectly complement the meal experience.

As part of the Client Partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, wire services via InvestorWire, blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for Home Bistro.

With 15+ years of experience assisting 500+ client partners in improving communications within the investment community, and a sizable family of 50+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. IBN is uniquely positioned to provide Home Bistro with the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public.

“Demand for high-quality heat-to-eat meal solutions has seen tremendous growth in recent years, and industry analysts expect this trend to continue moving forward,” states Chris Johnson, Director of Client Solutions for IBN. “We’re excited to customize our comprehensive suite of corporate communications solutions for Home Bistro as it works to capitalize on its existing production and fulfillment infrastructure while continuing to forge accretive partnerships with celebrity chefs and industry icons.”

About Home Bistro Inc.

Home Bistro is a leading online platform that provides for the creation, production and distribution of direct-to-consumer, heat-to-eat, celebrity chef inspired gourmet meals, which currently include inspirations developed by “Iron Chef” Cat Cora, TV host Ayesha Curry, “Hungry Fan” Chef Daina Falk, “Master Chef” Claudia Sandoval, “Top-Chef All-Star” Richard Blais, “Chopped” Champion Pastry Chef Melanie Moss and soon to launch celebrity chefs Roblé Ali and Priyanka Naik.

Home Bistro’s Model Meals lifestyle brand is a Whole30 and Paleo approved, ready-to-eat, meal prep service, offering a weekly rotating menu that is prepared by professional chefs, using only the highest quality ingredients available, sourced responsibly and locally, and delivered in sustainable, eco-friendly packaging.

About IBN

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com.

