NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via CannabisNewsWire — IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), a multifaceted communications organization with 50+ brands, today announces its re-engagement with Cannabis Drinks Expo to serve as an Official Media Sponsor for its marquee exhibits in San Francisco and Chicago to be held later this year.

The expos, which are being organized by Beverage Trade Network, will draw industry stalwarts, public policy experts and renowned innovators. As part of a larger multi-year series, they have become the largest gathering of the cannabis drinks industry around the globe.

Cannabis Drinks Expo’s exhibits scheduled this year include:

2023 Cannabis Drinks Expo San Francisco – July 27, 2023 (San Francisco, Calif.)

2023 Cannabis Drinks Expo Chicago – Aug. 1, 2023 (Chicago, Ill.)

In its capacity as the media sponsor for the expos, IBN will leverage its array of extensive corporate communications solutions to heighten the visibility of both events while elevating the recognition of participating companies via an array of digital channels and full-scale media distribution.

IBN will also deploy articles via CannabisNewsWire’s key syndication outlets and extend reach via multiple highly trusted brands that have accumulated a collective audience of more than 2 million through social media and newsletter distribution.

“Cannabis Drinks Expo has become a key part of driving ongoing development within this unique sector of the cannabis market. We are pleased to be collaborating again with their team of organizers,” said Jonathan Keim, IBN’s communications director. “We will be leveraging the latest tools in digital outreach and social media management for both events this year.”

“IBN and CannabisNewsWire are at the cutting edge of social media management, brand recognition and building effective communications strategy,” said Sid Patel, CEO of Cannabis Drinks Expo. “We are looking forward to working with them once more to drive wider engagement with our offerings while raising broader awareness about the sector.”

More information on the expos in San Francisco and Chicago is available on the website.

The early bird deadline to register as an exhibitor for the Chicago and San Francisco events ends on Jan. 31, 2023.

To learn more about Cannabis Drinks Expo, visit https://cannabisdrinksexpo.com/en/

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire (“IW”) to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information on IBN, visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website, applicable to all content provided by IBN wherever published or re-published: https://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Corporate Communications

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com