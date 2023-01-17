NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire — IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, is collaborating with Cutting Edge Events (“CEE”) to boost the visibility of their 9th Annual Podfest Expo to be held on Jan. 26-29, 2023, at The Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld®.

Podfest Expo is the world-leading forum to foster closer ties and enable innovation and educational opportunities among the tight-knit global podcasting community. In its capacity as media sponsor, IBN is leveraging its array of extensive corporate communications solutions to heighten the visibility of the event via an array of digital channels. IBN’s coverage extends to 5,000+ syndication partners such as Apple News and StreetInsider as well as 50+ IBN brands that collectively reach 2+ million likes, followers and subscribers.

“IBN is the market leader in communications solutions and has repeatedly demonstrated the immense coverage that they can provide to deliver our messaging,” said Chris Krimitsos, founder of Cutting Edge Events. “The wide-reaching media tools, social media strategy and highly effective digital channels have proved invaluable in raising the profile of our previous events.”

“Having previously collaborated with Cutting Edge Events for multiple events, it’s always an easy decision to feature Podfest and their other conferences throughout our channels,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director of IBN. “We are very excited to continue working alongside their highly talented team in 2023.”

Having organized podcasting-centric events since 2013, Podfest Expo has the pulse of the sector and is well-placed to understand current trends and drive future growth in the space. The four-day conference will facilitate a variety of learning and networking opportunities, including keynote sessions, industry tracks, panel discussions and multiple scheduled meet-and-greets.

With the added emphasis on gender diversity in podcasting, the importance of offline engagement in building resilient communities, assessing valuations, audience growth strategies, brand management and designing workflows, Podfest Expo 2023 is a unique opportunity to network with industry peers and explore potential synergies with fellow professionals.

To view profiles of the invited speakers, visit: https://podfestexpo.com/speakers/

About IBN

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire (“IW”) to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer