NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire — RHK Capital (“RHK”) hosted its 2022 Disruptive Growth Conference at the offices of Reed Smith on December 5-6, 2022. At RHK’s flagship event, there were more than 200 seasoned institutional investors in attendance, including accredited investors, family office professionals, Wall Street analysts, financial advisors, broker-dealer wealth managers and selected RHK clients.

Nearly 30 highly disruptive and growth-oriented companies showcased their product and service innovations that have a wide variety of new applications across several exciting sectors, including healthcare, natural resources, technology, logistics, electric vehicles and biotechnology.

During the two-day gathering, key management and active investors explored synergies, thoroughly unpacked potential investment theses, and forged lasting relationships.

The attending investors explored opportunities to make strategic investments by engaging directly with founders and management teams of promising ventures with the aim of optimizing their portfolio holdings and identifying under-the-radar opportunities that offer the scope to potentially generate outsized returns in the years ahead.

The conference also featured a strong line-up of executives, who shared their insights regarding their business models, expansion plans, technological advancements, investment strategies and the state of the broader economy with attendees via in-person presentations and webcasts.

For access to select webcasts of the recorded presentations, visit the following link: https://events.investorbrandnetwork.com/2022/disruptive-growth-nyc/

Key highlights of the event included specialized topic panel discussions, such as “Is it the Right time for Rights Offerings” lead by Richard Kreger, David Briones and Gerard DiFiore; “Future of Workplace Privacy” with Mark Goldstein, Partner at Reed Smith; and “Intellectual Property Considerations in Corporate Transactions” with Tad Bromley, Matt Frederick, and Walter Egbert.

“RHK Capital’s events generate distinct networking opportunities within disruptive sectors, while providing finely tuned, highly efficient and productive formats,” said Jonathan Keim, Communications Director of IBN. “As expected, the turnout was excellent, and the atmosphere was perfect to drive meaningful partnerships. We look forward to collaborating with RHK again in the future.”

IBN served as the official media sponsor of the conference, and its InvestorWire brand served as the official newswire. As part of the collaboration, multiple articles were syndicated through IBN’s 5,000+ strategic partners, and newsletter broadcasts provided direct reach to large audiences of investors who were able to easily view summaries of each participating company. Media management included engaging with the online financial community via multiple different social media platforms and sending information about the event to relevant journalists.

“IBN’s involvement benefited our event tremendously. Their best-in-class communication solutions, strategic capabilities, social media management expertise, and diverse but targeted network partners proved to be invaluable. They pushed our online presence by leaps and bounds, furthering our reach among target audiences. As a result, IBN’s infrastructure allowed us to cultivate relationships with a larger number of companies, attendees and investors,” said Richard Kreger, president of RHK Capital.

