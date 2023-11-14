NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire — IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a leading corporate communications firm and content distributor, today announces its collaboration with ROTH MKM (“ROTH”) on the occasion of the upcoming 12th Annual New York Technology Conference. This premier event is scheduled for November 15, 2023, and will take place at The Yale Club in New York City.

The upcoming conference is set to bring together invited investors and c-suite executives from analyst-selected public technology companies, providing them with an exceptional platform for engaging in meaningful conversations and fostering enduring professional relationships. As the official media sponsor for this event, IBN will deploy its comprehensive corporate communications solutions to enhance the conference’s visibility and expand its reach to online investors through a range of premium digital channels.

In addition to these services, IBN will also offer a complimentary syndicated article to each presenting company as part of further extending the reach of the event. IBN’s expansive coverage network comprises 5,000+ syndication partners and a diversified portfolio of online channels.

Jonathan Keim, Communications Director for IBN, stated, “ROTH is a prominent financial institution with a rich history spanning two decades, covering M&A, financing, restructuring, advisory services, macroeconomics, technical insights, derivatives strategies and event-driven commentary. Their extensive knowledge in the rapidly growing technology sector makes this event truly special. IBN will leverage its vast network of downstream publishers and strategically targeted social media channels to reach investors worldwide. We are always excited to collaborate with ROTH’s exceptional team.”

During the event, senior management from analyst-selected companies will participate in 40-minute private meetings with institutional investors. These meetings offer a unique opportunity to gain insights into each other’s investing philosophies, explore potential synergies and pave the way for future partnerships.

The rapid development of high-performance computing networks and big data has ushered in a new era of artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, bringing numerous companies into the spotlight. Fresh avenues of research and commercialization are opening up, offering exciting opportunities within the sector. Moreover, changing demographics, the widespread shift to work-from-home practices, shifts in consumer preferences and technology’s transformative impact on millions of lives signal continued progress in the technology field. The 12th Annual New York Technology Conference will provide an exceptional opportunity for both investors and businesses to enhance their expertise in this dynamic field and establish valuable relationships.

To explore profiles of the participating companies, please visit: https://ibn.fm/RothTechnology2023.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com .

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer