LOS ANGELES, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire — IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, is collaborating with The MicroCap Rodeo for the 3rd Annual Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Conference . The event will be held virtually February 21-24, 2023.

The MicroCap Rodeo will facilitate meaningful conversations between senior management of exciting microcap and small cap companies and qualified institutional investors. The specially curated environment is primed for business efficiency and to cement long-term collaboration.

In its capacity as media sponsor, IBN will leverage its array of extensive corporate communications solutions to elevate the visibility of the conference, senior management and participating institutions via an array of digital channels. IBN will also provide a complimentary syndicated article on each presenting company to amplify reach. IBN’s coverage extends to 5,000+ syndication partners such as Apple News and StreetInsider as well as 50+ investor-oriented brands that have a collective reach of more than 2 million.

“The first two editions of this conference proved to be a great success. IBN is honored to work alongside their experienced team and connect our investor audiences with this exciting conference series,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director for IBN. “We will leverage the latest tools in media strategy, social media management and press release curation to heighten outreach initiatives through thousands of downstream publishers.”

To register for the conference, interested attendees can visit https://microcaprodeo.com/signup

