LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire — IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces its collaboration with the Mines and Money event series powered by Beacon Events , serving as official media sponsor for their upcoming Mines and Money London Conference taking place Nov 29th – December 1st.

Mines and Money manages the number-one global event portfolio for mining investment and is the gold standard for connecting sophisticated investors from around the world with mining company management teams, both online and in person. With an unrivalled network of thousands of seasoned international investors, Mines and Money events are at the cutting edge of the sector and drive deal-making with innovative exploration companies, near-production projects and leading cash-generative producers.

In its collaboration with Mines and Money, IBN will provide state-of-the-art communications services and outreach via its syndication network for the upcoming event. To amplify brand awareness, strategies will include a wire-grade press release with article syndication to amplify coverage across IBN’s 5,000+ strategic editorial distribution partners. Other tools, such as the creation of a profile page for the event as well as featured placements on IBN’s website, will also be deployed.

“By optimizing value for C-suite executives and investors alike, Mines and Money events drive significant value for thousands of attendees at each of our events. With the recent upheaval in global healthcare and supply chains, geopolitical tensions and climate concerns, delegates at our upcoming London event can look forward to highly insightful discussions on a variety of cross-disciplinary themes from major thought leaders in the sector,” said Anita Richards, managing director of Mines and Money. “We are very pleased to have IBN onboard with us for our upcoming event.”

In addition to its syndicated coverage, IBN will also provide Mines and Money with social media coverage across a variety of investor-oriented brands that have already garnered more than 2 million social media likes and followers.

“The Mines and Money team is highly energetic and professional, and we are excited to be serving as an official media sponsor for the upcoming London-based event,” said Jonathan Keim, Director of Communications for IBN. “With more than 2,000 key decision makers expected to attend, Resourcing Tomorrow offers an incredible networking platform to mining leaders, policymakers, investors, innovators and educators around the globe.”

For additional details about Mines and Money London taking place Nov. 30 – Dec.1, 2022, visit https://minesandmoney.com/london/ .

About IBN

IBN consists of a Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. Through this portfolio of brands, IBN provides (1) access to our Investor Press Release Wire Solutions via InvestorWire (IW) to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and Code Editorial Syndication to 5,000+ broadcast outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions via IW to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to an enormous social media audience that includes millions of followers; and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions focused on the IBN Podcast Series. With a proven track record serving 500+ client partners, IBN is the key to a more effective market communication campaign and the NEW normal.

For more information on IBN, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer