NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire — IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces that the growing IBN Podcast Series has released its 100th Bell2Bell episode. Headlined by the flagship Bell2Bell and Stock2Me podcasts, the IBN Podcast Series provides informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries.

The milestone 100th episode in the IBN Podcast Series features Greg Palmer, VP of Strategy and Host of Finovate, a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology. Throughout the interview, Palmer tackled a range of topics, including the impact of the recent pandemic on the fintech space and how it continues to drive innovation.

IBN’s podcasts have put a spotlight on some of the company’s most intriguing client partners. Can’t-miss episodes from the archives include:

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. CEO Amir Reichman

D-Wave Quantum Inc. CEO Dr. Alan Baratz

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. Chairman & CEO Chris Bunka

Uranium Energy Corp. President & CEO Amir Adnani

Notable podcast interviews from other shows in the IBN Podcast Series have featured big names and innovators from various industries, including:

Anthony Scaramucci, Founder and Managing Partner of Skybridge Capital and former White House Communications Director under the Trump Administration

Charlie Lee, Creator of Litecoin and Director of the Litecoin Foundation

Mario Nawfal, Co-Founder of NFT Technologies Inc.

Mark Elenowitz, Co-Founder of Upstream

The IBN Podcast Series continues to reinforce IBN’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners and followers. For more than 17 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies .

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

