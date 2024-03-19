Ibogaine By David Dardashti Develops Algorithm for Quantum Electrodynamics to Optimize Treatment Times

Modern Quantum Electrodynamics Current trends used to help optimize electric currents and the impact they have on brain development.

MIAMI, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ibogaine By David Dardashti is proud to announce the development of a unique algorithm designed to predict the flow of quantum electrodynamics in discrete time intervals.

Ibogaine By David Dardashti has implemented the development of an algorithm that will help predict the current flow of quantum electrodynamics. This algorithm will be used to expedite the experiment in order to determine the most effective times to administer Ibogaine treatment. The primary components of the algorithm revolve around angular measurements involving the flow of electric currents in 11-dimensional hyperspace. It serves as a basic framework that will improve the accuracy of the current measurements being taken. One of the many components of the algorithm involves the use of Einstein’s predicament on energy based on photons. This can be interpreted through using trigonometric integrals altercating rotational inertia.

Additionally, higher-level dimensions of electric currents can be understood through applications of vector calculus applied to a power series of differentiating limits of the integral. These techniques are used to optimize angular velocity and flow of electric currents through higher levels involving rotational inertia of the earth, sun, and moon. The algorithm developed by Ibogaine By David Dardashti utilizes angular measurements to predict the flow of electric currents in 11-dimensional hyperspace and is used to expedite the effectiveness of their treatments.

Ibogaine By David Dardashti will be continuing to develop this algorithm with the hopes of providing a much more in-depth understanding of the flow of quantum electrodynamics and how it affects treatment times.



