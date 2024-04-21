Algorithm Varies Slightly from Suboxone and Focuses on Continuously Dosed Ibogaine Treatment

Methadone algorithm Ibogaine by David Dardashti is improving treatment through biotechnology

MIAMI, April 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The novel algorithm signifies a notable deviation from Suboxone, a frequently administered medication for treating opioid addiction, as it incorporates synthetic methadone. Methadone, a man-made opioid, functions by attaching to the same brain receptors as other opioids, but it has a slower onset and longer-lasting effects. This characteristic enables it to mitigate cravings and withdrawal symptoms without eliciting the same strong euphoria as other opioids.

By integrating methadone into the algorithm, medical practitioners can propose an alternative method for patients to manage their addiction, potentially enhancing results for those grappling with opioid use disorder. Upon reaching the clinic, patients will be given preliminary doses of ibogaine to ready their bodies for the main treatment doses. These preliminary doses aim to increase the patient’s tolerance and ensure they are prepared for the complete treatment. Furthermore, patients will also receive preliminary doses two days before leaving the clinic. This is intended to sustain the treatment’s effects and offer ongoing support as they reintegrate into their everyday lives.

The primary doses of ibogaine treatment will be uniformly distributed between the initial and final booster doses. This method allows for a steady and regulated dispensation of the drug, guaranteeing that the patient fully benefits from the therapy. By distributing the doses in this manner, the clinic can track the patient’s progress and modify the treatment plan as necessary to secure the best possible results. In essence, this ibogaine dosing strategy aims to optimize the treatment’s efficacy and aid the patient’s path to healing and recovery.

David Dardashti, the founder of Ibogaine by David Dardashti, remarks, “We’re thrilled to launch this new treatment regimen. We are confident that the application of ibogaine, coupled with a sustained dosage strategy, will assist those battling methadone addiction to transform their lives.” The base doses, which will be dispensed following a thorough assessment of the patient, will be administered in equal quantities daily to promote consistent treatment progress. The staff at Ibogaine by David Dardashti will be on hand throughout the entire procedure to ensure the patient’s safety and comfort.

