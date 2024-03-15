Gavriel Dardashti’s Research proposes that Quantum Physics Based Dance Movements Help Determine the Current flow of Quantum Electrodynamics

MIAMI, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ibogaine By David Dardashti, a research team dedicated to finding ways to make ibogaine treatments more effective, recently announced the discovery of a new way to measure the flow of electricity during a full moon. Through the use of quantum physics based dancing, scientists are able to effectively measure the stability of electric energies within the environment. Gavriel Dardashti, one of the team’s quantum physicists, believes that through movement, electric flow can be best understood. Gavriel stated, “I was just six years old at the time. I would move around in circles for discrete time intervals and noticed my body became more flexible in linear movements after doing so. People used to tell me that I was just dizzy. I thought Otherwise.” Through Gavriel’s research, Ibogaine By David Dardashti has been able to effectively measure electric currents by having dancers move in and out in circular motions. This is accomplished by aligning the dancer’s movement with the center of gravity to maximize the performance of rotational inertia in 11-dimensional hyperspace. Additionally, angular velocity, strong and weak nuclear forces, and static movements are used to achieve the desired effect. David Dardashti, the Holistic Chemist and head of Ibogaine By David Dardashti, believes firmly in the power of this research. He said, “My knowledge of chemistry and my son’s passion for physics have proven to work wonders together in the past. I have strong beliefs that understanding the earth’s position in time and space will have a tremendous impact on ibogaine treatments.”

Ibogaine By David Dardashti is currently conducting tests to better understand the electricity flow during the full moon and its potential impact on ibogaine treatments. If you are interested in helping with the research, visit www.ibogaineclinic.com to learn more about how you can help.

