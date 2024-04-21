Ibogaine By David Dardashti Is Paving the Way For Autistic People With The Latest Treatment Procedure

Gavriel Dardashti and ibogaine treatment Gavriel Dardashti has had aspergers and has directed the ibogaine treatment accordingly

MIAMI, April 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — To commemorate Autism Awareness Month, Ibogaine By David Dardashti is reintroducing its autogenic self-creation therapy with ibogaine treatment for the autistic community.

At his high school years, Gavriel Dardashti, the founder of Ibogaine By David Dardashti, was diagnosed with Aspergers. Since then, he has been on a mission to help others on the autism spectrum. He has pioneered the development of the autogenic self-creation therapy that is incorporated with ibogaine treatment for autism. This method is proving to be more effective than conventional medications, as it alleviates the depression that comes with the diagnosis. Gavriel believes that, “Having autism is like having a Linux operating system for a brain. There are great benefits once the person can overcome its technical issues.” He is confident that the ibogaine treatment procedure that he has developed will allow those with autism to make the most out of their condition. The main benefit of the ibogaine treatment for autism is its ability to help a person on the spectrum who has failed to respond to conventional medications. It works by regulating the brain chemistry and function of the patient, allowing them to better cope with their condition. The ibogaine also helps by allowing them to develop better control over their emotions, leading to less anxiety and more positive thinking.

When treating individuals with autism using ibogaine hydrochloride, it is crucial to reduce the treatment dose. This is because individuals with autism often have a naturally introspective persona, which can make them more sensitive to the effects of the drug. By reducing the dose, healthcare providers can help ensure that the individual does not experience overwhelming or distressing effects from the treatment. Overall, adjusting the treatment dose to accommodate the unique needs of individuals with autism is essential in order to provide the most effective care.

Ibogaine By David Dardashti invites those suffering from autism to seek out its treatment procedure and see how it can benefit their condition. Our team of experts is dedicated to helping those with autism find the best treatment suitable for their needs.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c24fba26-c464-4aa0-a764-8e8ffea7fcf5