Organization Visits Ohio to Learn of the Benefits of Legalizing Ibogaine for Opiate Addiction

David Dardashti Ibogaine By David Dardashti

BOSTON, March 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ibogaine By David Dardashti, an organization focusing on providing ibogaine treatment to those afflicted with opiate addiction, recently visited Ohio to explore the potential economic benefits if the state were to legalize the substance.

“Ibogaine Legislation” Led by David Dardashti, a successful real estate entrepreneur since his 26th year, and Chief Operations Officer Cole Barressi, Ibogaine By David Dardashti flew out to Cleveland to discuss potential opportunities that would arise if the state of Ohio were to pass ibogaine legislation. With the housing market in Cleveland becoming increasingly inexpensive, this could prove to be a great opportunity for those in recovery as housing in the area is much more accessible for those of limited financial means. “Our dream is to one day provide ibogaine treatment to people of all socioeconomic classes,” said Barressi. “No one wanting to break an addiction should have to endure the pain of opiate withdrawal.” Ibogaine By David Dardashti has seen success with other states, and has been pushing for legalization for many years. The organization is hopeful that Ohio will become the first state to legalize ibogaine for medical use in the United States.

Ibogaine By David Dardashti is advocating for the legalization of ibogaine in Ohio in order to provide seamless access to treatment for all people, regardless of socioeconomic status.

Ibogaine By David Dardashti encourages those suffering from opiate addiction to speak to their lawmakers and voice their support for the legalization of ibogaine in the state of Ohio.

