New Protocol Developed to Provide Holistic, Compassionate Treatment

MIAMI, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ibogaine By David Dardashti is proud to announce the launch of a unique therapy protocol designed to provide compassionate and holistic care for patients suffering from Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD).

Borderline Personality Disorder is a particularly complex mental health disorder that frequently overlaps with substance abuse issues, and predominantly affects women. Gavriel Dardashti, a scientific researcher and son of Ibogaine By David Dardashti founder David Dardashti, noted that “Those with borderline personality often awaken to an unorchestrated symphony of ruthless emotions consuming the very nature of their existence. It is important to recognize and acknowledge the true source of their pain, thus showing deception holds no true value.” Ibogaine By David Dardashti’s new therapy protocol provides a combination of both holistic and modern medicine approaches for those suffering from BPD. The program utilizes traditional Ibogaine therapy, psycho-spiritual counseling, and mindfulness practices to address the underlying causes of BPD, and thus powerfully restore the equilibrium of the body, mind and soul. The protocol also focuses on building a compassionate relationship between the patient and caretaker. One of the most important elements of treating BPD is to use a calming and nurturing voice, as a loud or inappropriate tone can easily trigger a BPD sufferer. It is also important to avoid enabling those suffering from this disorder, as many tend to be very manipulative in order to construct dramatic situations. Compassion is key, but understanding the difference between a patient’s genuine emotion and need for attention is also essential to achieve the best outcome.

