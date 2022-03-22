Ibotta Reveals Spring 2022 Ibotta Days Cash Back Rewards Lineup

Breaking News
March 21, 2022

Top National Brands Dial Up their Discounts to Fight Inflation and Bring Relief to Consumers

DENVER, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As Americans continue to see price hikes from historic inflation and skyrocketing prices, it’s important to offset those increased costs with new opportunities to save. Today, leading digital rewards platform, Ibotta, unveiled the details for its highly anticipated Ibotta Days event. The seasonal promotion is back and better than ever, with greater cash back rewards from in-demand retailers, from clothes to home goods, and more. From March 21 – March 27, 2022, Ibotta Savers will receive exclusive limited-time deals from brands they love and trust in a wide range of categories.

During Ibotta Days, popular retailers increase their cash back offerings in a major way, both on the Ibotta app and browser extension. Ibotta Savers will earn around 4x or more at their favorite brands during the week-long event. As an extra way to say “thank you” to loyal customers, a handful of brands will increase their cash back even more on March 26 and 27 for Ibotta Saver Weekend.

Among the retailers participating in Ibotta Days are (see full list here):

  • Nike – 8% cash back; flexing to 10% for final 2 days
  • Adidas – 10% cash back; flexing to 12% for final 2 days
  • Lowe’s – up to 10% cash back
  • KitchenAid – 10% cash back
  • Disney+ – Up to 60% cash back on annual subscriptions or bundles
  • Groupon – 10% cash back; flexing to 12% for final 2 days
  • H&M – 10% cash back; flexing to 12% for final 2 days
  • Madewell – 10% cash back
  • Levi’s – 10% cash back
  • Macy’s – 8% cash back; flexing to 10% for final 2 days

“Ibotta Days is our way of celebrating our most loyal Savers, and this time around it feels more crucial than ever,” said Richard Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer at Ibotta. “Money is tight for millions of people, so our goal is to help alleviate that pressure in the best way we can. By partnering with our most popular retailers and brands, Ibotta Days helps consumers earn cash back rewards on products and services they need right now; they can then use that money to offset other expenses.”

To learn more about Ibotta Days, click here.

About Ibotta
Headquartered in Denver, CO, Ibotta (“I bought a…”) is a cash back rewards platform that has delivered more than $1.1 billion in cumulative rewards to its users. Launched in 2012, Ibotta has more than 40 million downloads, is one of the most frequently used shopping platforms in the United States, and offers cash back on purchases on more than 2,700 leading brands and retail partners. In addition to its owned properties, Ibotta also powers rewards programs for top retailers and makes its offer content available on a number of leading websites and apps through the Ibotta Performance Network. Ibotta was named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for the fourth year in a row, after debuting on the list in 2018.

Press Contact
Jennifer Belongia-Barak
Head of Public Relations, Ibotta
Jennifer.Belongia-Barak@ibotta.com

