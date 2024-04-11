ProFound Cloud, powered by Google Cloud architecture and Google’s Health AI innovations, redefines accessibility to critical insights, empowering radiologists in early breast cancer detection

New partnership with Densitas provides end-to-end breast health solution ensuring every aspect of a woman’s breast health journey is addressed

Enhanced ProFound Detection Workstation features streamline mammogram interpretation for radiologists

NASHUA, N.H., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global leader in clinically proven AI-powered cancer detection solutions, announced today it will showcase its ProFound Breast Health Suite of AI solutions, including the newly released ProFound Cloud, powered by Google Cloud and Google Health AI architecture, while also highlighting its recently announced partnership with Densitas®, a global leader in AI solutions for breast cancer screening, at the Society for Breast Imaging (SBI) annual symposium, April 11-14 in Montreal, Canada. In addition, iCAD will feature its recent release of the ProFound Detection Workstation features for streamlined mammogram interpretations in booth #512.

“We’re excited to highlight our recent notable advancements at the SBI annual symposium this year,” said Dana Brown, President and CEO of iCAD. “With the recent introduction of the ProFound Cloud, powered by Google’s innovative technology, we’re ensuring that critical insights are readily accessible to empower radiologists in the early detection of breast cancer.

“Our partnership with Densitas, who provides mammography facilities with actionable, evidence-based intelligence to capture quality images, combined with iCAD’s ProFound Breast Health Suite that points radiologists toward prioritized areas of concern on mammograms,” continued Brown, “patients are the ultimate beneficiaries of our combined suite of offerings which facilitate more holistic breast health solutions. Together with ProFound Cloud and our latest ProFound Detection workstation update, clinicians are empowered with faster, more accurate ways to pinpoint areas of concern and enhance patient outcomes.”

SBI attendees can also view a demonstration of ProFound Cloud, a secure method of transporting and processing mammography screening data between imaging sources. ProFound Cloud, which runs on Google Cloud and Google Health AI architecture, allows for processed data to be seamlessly delivered to systems that utilize AI outputs, including mammography review workstations, PACS, and image and data storage systems.

Visitors to the iCAD booth will also be able to witness the new advanced workstation features for ProFound Detection for both 2D and 3D mammography in its latest V3 Service Pack update. Designed to enhance the readability of iCAD results by limiting lesion marks to three per image and color-coding key findings on workstation displays, this update ensures that radiologists are directed toward the most critical information based on level of suspicion, thus heightening the efficiency of the screening process.

The company also recently announced a philanthropic partnership with RAD-AID International to implement ProFound AI Detection in low-resource medical institutions in underserved regions of the world. The first-of-its-kind mammography AI-based decision support program will commence in Guyana using iCAD’s ProFound Detection to increase and improve breast cancer detection for patients in need, in aim of reducing health care disparities and increasing health equity by widening access to earlier cancer diagnostics.

Symposium attendees are invited to visit iCAD’s booth #512 or schedule a meeting at https://www.icadmed.com/about/news-events/upcoming-tradeshows-and-meetings/sbi-2024 to discuss iCAD’s newest partnerships and product demonstrations.

About iCAD, Inc.

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) is a global leader on a mission to create a world where cancer can’t hide by providing clinically proven AI-powered solutions that enable medical providers to accurately and reliably detect cancer earlier and improve patient outcomes. Headquartered in Nashua, N.H., iCAD’s industry-leading ProFound Breast Health Suite provides AI-powered mammography analysis for breast cancer detection, density assessment, and risk evaluation. Used by thousands of providers serving millions of patients, ProFound is available in over 50 countries. In the last five years alone, iCAD estimates reading more than 40 million mammograms worldwide, with nearly 30% being tomosynthesis. For more information, including the latest in regulatory clearances, please visit www.icadmed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this News Release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the expansion of access to the Company’s products, improvement of performance, acceleration of adoption, expected benefits of ProFound AI®, the benefits of the Company’s products, and future prospects for the Company’s technology platforms and products. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited, to the Company’s ability to achieve business and strategic objectives, the willingness of patients to undergo mammography screening in light of risks of potential exposure to Covid-19, whether mammography screening will be treated as an essential procedure, whether ProFound AI will improve reading efficiency, improve specificity and sensitivity, reduce false positives and otherwise prove to be more beneficial for patients and clinicians, the impact of supply and manufacturing constraints or difficulties on our ability to fulfill our orders, uncertainty of future sales levels, to defend itself in litigation matters, protection of patents and other proprietary rights, product market acceptance, possible technological obsolescence of products, increased competition, government regulation, changes in Medicare or other reimbursement policies, risks relating to our existing and future debt obligations, competitive factors, the effects of a decline in the economy or markets served by the Company; and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words “believe,” “demonstrate,” “intend,” “expect,” “estimate,” “will,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “likely,” “seek,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on those forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. The Company is under no obligation to provide any updates to any information contained in this release. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by iCAD, please see the disclosure contained in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available on the Investors section of our website at http://www.icadmed.com and on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

CONTACTS

Media inquiries: [email protected]

Investor Inquiries: [email protected]