iCAD to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, April 28

NASHUA, N.H., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, after the market close, and host a conference call at 4:30pm Eastern Time on Wednesday, April 28.

Wednesday April 28th @ 4:30pm ET Domestic: 877-407-0784 International: 201-689-8560 Conference ID: 13718927 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=144476

About iCAD, Inc.

Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com.

Contact:

Media Inquiries:

Jessica Burns, iCAD

+1-201-423-4492

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Jeremy Feffer, LifeSci Advisors

+ 1-212-915-2568

[email protected]