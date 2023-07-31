NASHUA, N.H., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2023 and host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on Monday, August 14, 2023.

Earnings call details are as follows:

Domestic: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 460678

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2879/48562

