Icanic Brands Applauds President Joe Biden on Major Step Towards Federal Cannabis Reform

Joe Biden issues executive order pardoning all Americans who have been federally convicted of “simple possession of marijuana”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Icanic Brands Company, Inc. (CSE: ICAN, OTCQB: ICNAF) (“Icanic Brands” or the “Company”), an operator of premium cannabis brands in California, recognizes the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, on issuing an executive order pardoning all Americans that have been federally convicted of “simple possession of marijuana”, a step in the direction of fulfilling his campaign pledge to erase prior federal marijuana possession convictions and beginning the process of federal cannabis reform.

Icanic Brands owns and operates one of the most sophisticated manufacturing companies in California with the ability to process 1.2 million pounds of cannabis a year, powering over 80 of the top brands in the state. Coupled to their manufacturing capabilities, Icanic also owns one of the largest permitted cultivation sites in the state of California with the potential ability to produce up to two million pounds of cannabis per year. This has put the company in a key position to capitalize on federal legalization with the ability to scale efficiently in a swift manner.

President Joe Biden stated, “First, I am announcing a pardon of all prior Federal offenses of simple possession of marijuana. I have directed the Attorney General to develop an administrative process for the issuance of certificates of pardon to eligible individuals. There are thousands of people who have prior Federal convictions for marijuana possession, who may be denied employment, housing, or educational opportunities as a result. My action will help relieve the collateral consequences arising from these convictions.” In addition to this, the President is “urging all Governors to do the same with regard to state offenses.” Biden concluded his three-step plan by “asking the Secretary of Health and Human Services and the Attorney General to initiate the administrative process to review expeditiously how marijuana is scheduled under federal law.”

“I am very encouraged by the measures taken today by the Biden Administration,” stated Micah Anderson, CEO of Icanic Brands. “By pardoning those with Federal offenses of simple possession, the President has acknowledged that the prohibition of cannabis should end and these convictions should not continue to adversely affect the lives of so many Americans that have had their lives so severely impacted. I remain extremely hopeful that the President’s direction to review the classification of marijuana as a Schedule I substance is the first meaningful step towards cannabis reform.”

ICANIC is a leading California based extraction and manufacturing cannabis company. By coupling the best California legacy operators with the experience of the traditional world, ICANIC has built a foundation to become one of North America’s premiere Cannabis companies. Our focus on creating a true platform that includes our integrated supply chain, robust manufacturing capabilities, industry leading brands and consolidated internal sales team supports future growth both organically and through M&A.

Icanic Brands Company Inc. is based in California, the largest cannabis market in the world.

