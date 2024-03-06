Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced on Wednesday that it had caught an illegal immigrant who was convicted of a child sex offense, but was later released onto the streets in Virginia, despite an ICE detainer.

ICE announced that it had arrested a Guatemalan illegal immigrant who was convicted in February of aggravated sexual battery on a minor. He had been arrested in 2022.

On Feb 9 of this year, he was convicted in Richmond, Va., and was sentenced to 20 years in

