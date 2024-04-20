The head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) told lawmakers this week that China is one of the top three countries he has identified as not doing enough to receive their illegal immigrants — just as the number of Chinese nationals has increased dramatically at the southern border.
At a House Appropriations Committee hearing, acting ICE Director Patrick Lechleitner was asked by Rep. John Rutherford, R-Fla., to identify the top countries that are the most difficult to send back
