Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced Friday that it has deported a Brazilian illegal immigrant who is wanted in his home country for rape, but who was released into the U.S. in 2021.

Thalles Mendes Ribeiro is described as a foreign fugitive wanted for false imprisonment and rape in Brazil, and was removed last week, the immigration agency said.

He had initially been encountered near San Ysidro, California, on June 10, 2021, after entering the U.S. illegally. U.S.

