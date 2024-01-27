Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) failed to adequately document the medical necessity of a number of major medical procedures — including at least two hysterectomies — a government watchdog found.
The Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General (OIG) launched the investigation after lawmakers raised concerns about whistleblower allegations of “mass hysterectomies” performed on detainees without consent.
That whistleblower’s claims, which
