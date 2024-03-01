Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said Thursday the brother of the suspect charged with the murder of Georgia student Laken Riley was arrested multiple times in Athens, Georgia, in 2023, but its requests to take him into custody were ignored.

Diego Ibarra, a Venezuelan national, was arrested last week and charged with green card fraud.

His younger brother, Jose, is charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonme

[Read Full story at source]