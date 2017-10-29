Iceland leans toward leftist government in latest vote count

REYKJAVIK (Reuters) – Icelanders, angry over a string of political scandals, ousted the center-right government in an election that could pave the way for a young charismatic opposition leader to form a left-leaning coalition, vote counts indicated on Sunday.
