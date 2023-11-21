Multi-year subscription provides broadcaster with next-generation ingest & playout solution for media production needs

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading media and entertainment technology provider Avid ® has signed a multi-year subscription agreement with Icelandic state broadcaster RÚV to upgrade its server platform to Avid | Stream IO ™, Avid’s new ingest and playout solution.

Avid | Stream IO will provide RÚV with a software-based solution for production ingest and playout of news, sports, live entertainment and other TV content.

Iceland’s national public-service broadcaster, RÚV, broadcasts linear and non-linear TV and radio across the country. RÚV Chief Technology Officer Bragi Reynisson explains, “Upgrading to Avid | Stream IO was a simple decision for us. We needed to replace legacy servers but also required the capabilities to ingest in higher resolution than HD, including 1080p50.

“As an addition to our existing Avid MediaCentral™ production environment, Avid | Stream IO will give us the flexibility to ingest and play out both standard HD resolutions and higher quality resolutions as AVC Intra, including 1080p50. It integrates easily into our overall Avid production environment and supports our strategy to virtualize as much of our infrastructure as possible into our private cloud.”

Avid Chief Revenue Officer Tom Cordiner adds, “We are proud of our long-standing partnership with RÚV, and we’re delighted they’re continuing to innovate with us. Migrating to Avid | Stream IO will give them unparalleled speed, adaptable media format support and flexible deployment.”

With a flexible architecture that can be configured to ingest or play out IP streams and SDI streams, Avid | Stream IO will allow RÚV’s production teams to migrate from legacy workflows and on-premises deployment to cloud and IP workflows at their own pace. It will also allow them to increase efficiency by combining different ingest sources in a single configuration.

Ideal for live entertainment and multi-camera productions, Avid | Stream IO supports all common production formats​, including SDI; compressed IP streams SRT / RTMP are coming soon, while NDI and then SMPTE 2110 will follow later next year​. As a next-generation product, Avid | Stream IO offers all the capabilities of Avid’s proven hardware-based server solutions—AirSpeed® and FastServe®—while expanding support for emerging IP standards and higher-precision formats, such as 4K and HDR.

Avid | Stream IO also supports Avid’s proven fast-turnaround workflows, all while tightly integrating with RUV’s existing subscription agreement to Avid’s media workflow platform MediaCentral , minimizing disruption to production. MediaCentral is the industry’s most comprehensive media workflow platform, enabling collaboration from any location to accelerate content turnaround. The Avid MediaCentral set of tools streamlines the entire production workflow, allowing dispersed teams to create better content faster, deliver to more outlets and devices, and maximize the value of users’ media. For more information, visit

www.avid.com/products/avid-stream-io and www.avid.com/products/mediacentral.

