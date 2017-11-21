iCIMS Commits to Continued Growth, Becomes Anchor Tenant at Bell Works

Holmdel, New Jersey, Nov. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iCIMS Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based talent acquisition solutions, announces the opening of its new corporate headquarters at the historic, redesigned Bell Works building. iCIMS, which currently has approximately 650 employees, held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, November 20, 2017 to mark the occasion.

Ralph Zucker, president of Somerset Development, and Mayor Gregory Buontempo of Holmdel Township joined iCIMS staff and leadership at the ribbon cutting ceremony to reinforce the impact of iCIMS’ move to the iconic location.

iCIMS’ offices span four floors in the Northwest Tower, one of four within the landmark worksite. The company had quickly outgrown its Matawan, NJ office space and will now serve as Bell Works’ anchor tenant with enough room to eventually house 2,000 onsite employees.

“When we signed our lease last summer, we had extremely high hopes for what this space could become, and how it could help drive iCIMS’ culture to new heights as a technology organization,” said Colin Day, founder and chief executive officer of iCIMS. “Being here today has completely transcended my expectations. I’ve always held this building in special regard as evidence of the depth of talent that resides in the state of New Jersey. Now, I’m honored to help write the state’s next chapter as a home for innovation, alongside all of our incredible iCIMS employees and other outstanding local companies.”

The move to Bell Works is a homecoming story for Day who began his career as an IT recruiter hiring technical candidates for the location, then known as Bell Labs. The two-million-square-foot, glass-encased building was once the staging ground for revolutionary work in telecommunication satellites, cellular phones, and fiber optics, resulting in eight Nobel Prize wins. Following a long period of vacancy, interior spaces were recently redeveloped to foster a new era of innovation, collaboration, and commerce.

Supporting more than 3,500 customers, iCIMS is one of the fastest-growing and the largest best-of-breed provider in the recruitment software space. In 2017, the company was ranked for the sixth consecutive year on NJBIZ’s list of Best Places to Work in New Jersey and was named to Forbes Cloud 100 list of the top global private cloud companies for a second time.

