iCIMS Expands Capabilities of Award-Winning Job Offer Management Solution

Leading cloud recruiting platform provider launches offer clause management functionality to enable faster hires and accommodate virtual recruiting needs

Holmdel, NJ, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iCIMS, Inc., the market-leading cloud recruiting platform provider, today announced the launch of clause management capabilities within iCIMS Offer, its end-to-end solution that helps recruiters efficiently manage the job offer process. Clause management will enable iCIMS Offer users to more easily manage pre-approved verbiage across multiple offer letter templates from one centralized location.

“Today more so than ever before, organizations do not have the luxury of time when it comes to their recruitment process,” said Al Smith, chief technology officer at iCIMS. “Whether employers are rapidly hiring now to meet consumer needs, or they’re preparing to make strategic hires further down the line, they’ll have to do so quickly and undoubtedly with the aid of virtual tools – all the while navigating remote work conditions and an unprecedented volume of applicants. The launch of clause management supports emerging virtual hiring needs as well as the long-term changes we’re seeing in business and hiring.” 

According to iCIMS platform data, customers with iCIMS Offer have a 17% lower time-to-hire than customers without iCIMS Offer. Users are empowered to create, manage, and deliver offer letters faster, increasing acceptance rates through the following:

  • Defined workflows, permissions and approvals mitigate instances of unnecessary internal exchanges.
  • Pre-approved templates and clauses promote consistency and compliance across the way businesses work and hire while also providing recruiters with access to pre-approved offer letters based on job role, type, location, etc.
  • Template customization provides candidates with a consistent, branded experience – particularly powerful for those managing multiple brands or locations – during this critical stage of the recruitment process.
  • E-signature capabilities enable candidates to accept offer letters anytime, anywhere, on any device, an essential feature for virtual recruiting and hiring strategies.

“We recently surveyed college graduates on their expectations when it comes to the job search – they shared that timeliness is the most important factor in the hiring process, and nearly half of the respondents expect to receive an offer within three weeks of applying to a job,” Smith added. “Timing is a major priority from both the employer and candidate perspective. The offer processes can now be easily managed virtually and with less effort on the employers’ behalf through these enhanced capabilities.”

Learn more about the iCIMS Offer Management solution, previously named an Awesome New Technology for HR by the HR Technology Conference and Exposition, and review additional insights from iCIMS’ Class of 2020 report, mentioned above.

About iCIMS:

iCIMS is the leading cloud platform for recruiting. iCIMS enables companies to manage and scale their recruiting programs through an award-winning end-to-end talent acquisition platform and an ecosystem of nearly 300 integrated partners. Established in 2000, iCIMS supports more than 4,000 customers, including nearly 20% of Fortune 100 companies, hiring 4 million people each year. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

