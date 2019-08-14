iCIMS Makes the Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for a Thirteenth Year

Breaking News
HOLMDEL, NJ, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iCIMS, Inc., the market leader for cloud-based talent acquisition software solutions, has been named to the 2019 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies for a 13th year, moving up the list 80 spots from last year. Only 16 other American companies have appeared on Inc.’s list this many times. 

This recognition comes on the heels of iCIMS’ acquisition of Jibe and being named the top recruitment technology provider, further solidifying the company’s rapid growth and leading position within the talent acquisition industry. The Inc. 5000 list recognizes the private companies that have consistently delivered superior growth and value over the last three years. This achievement puts iCIMS, which has grown to have more than 4,000 clients, in the company of other Inc. 5000 winners such as Microsoft, Timberland, Vizio, Intuit, Chobani and Patagonia.

To earn a place on the Inc. 5000 list for a thirteenth time is a true honor,” said iCIMS CEO and Founder, Colin Day. “To grow at such a rapid rate while remaining profitable, and with continued recognition for our company culture, is a testament to our people. In the last year we received investment from Vista Equity Partners, acquired Jibe, were named a Leader in talent acquisition by IDC and surpassed $200 million in annual recurring revenue. We expect continued growth and look forward to delivering new product enhancements so that our more than 4,000 clients can acquire the best talent.”

To help support iCIMS’ future growth, the company is actively seeking passionate individuals to join the business in a variety of roles. To learn more about career opportunities at iCIMS, visit https://careers.icims.com/.

About iCIMS

iCIMS is the leading recruitment software provider for employers to attract, engage and hire great people. iCIMS enables companies to manage and scale their recruiting process through a full product suite and an ecosystem of 250 integrated partners. Established in 2000, iCIMS supports 4,000 customers, including one in every six Global 1000 companies in the US, hiring 4 million people each year and is the largest software provider dedicated to talent acquisition. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

 

 

