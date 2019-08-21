ICMA-RC Adds Alexa Capabilities for Public Employees

Participants Can Now Engage Alexa for Retirement Account Information

Washington, D.C., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ICMA-RC has announced the launch of Amazon Alexa capabilities, making the innovative voice activation technology available for more than 1.4 million participant accounts. Participants can now request certain account details by using voice commands to obtain their account balance, contribution amount, and year-to-date rate of return, among other information. The voice commands will be recognized through Amazon products; or through an Alexa app on a smartphone.

“Digital capabilities, such as Alexa, are a top priority for ICMA-RC, and it puts us even closer to our participants,” said ICMA-RC President and CEO Bob Schultze. “Giving participants access to account information on the devices they use on a daily basis allows us to engage them in a practical way.”

“ICMA-RC continues to evolve its technology-driven services for our public employee participants,” said Karla Gill, ICMA-RC Senior Vice President, Chief Information & Innovation Officer. “Our goal in providing participants with ways to quickly access their account information through Alexa is to further assist them in making informed decisions that will lead to optimal retirement outcomes.”

For a complete list of ICMA-RC’s Alexa skills, click [HERE].

About ICMA-RC