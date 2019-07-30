Breaking News
Home / Top News / ICMA-RC Board Chair Peggy Merriss Inducted into the Georgia Municipal Government Hall of Fame

ICMA-RC Board Chair Peggy Merriss Inducted into the Georgia Municipal Government Hall of Fame

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 23 mins ago

Peggy Merriss

ICMA-RC Board Chair, Peggy Merriss, was recently inducted into the Georgia Municipal Government Hall of Fame

ICMA-RC Board Chair, Peggy Merriss, was recently inducted into the Georgia Municipal Government Hall of Fame

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ﻿Peggy Merriss, chair of the ICMA-RC Board of Directors, was inducted into the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA)’s Municipal Government Hall of Fame at the association’s recent annual convention. The award honors excellence in city government management.

Ms. Merriss served as Decatur, Georgia’s first female city manager beginning in 1993 and was an innovative and distinguished city government leader before retiring at the end of 2018. She helped dramatically upgrade its parks system and overhaul its transportation infrastructure to integrate pedestrian traffic, cycling lanes and access to the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) public rail system into the town’s transportation footprint. Today, Decatur is recognized as a “Bicycle-Friendly City” and a “Silver Walk Friendly City.” The thriving “Safe Routes to School” program that began under her leadership encourages students to walk or bike to and from school daily.

Ms. Merriss was also deeply involved in addressing lack of affordable housing, racial profiling and decreasing diversity in the city. She initiated a year-long community visioning process that resulted in an equity action plan and an advisory board to oversee the plan’s implementation. In addition, Ms. Merriss’ commitment to the arts helped build a collection of over 500 pieces of public art that are displayed in city-owned properties.

In addition to running Merriss Management & Leadership Consulting, which she started after retiring last year, she was recently hired as the interim city manager of Sandy Springs.

Ms. Merriss joined the ICMA-RC Board of Directors as Chair in early 2018, bringing decades of local government leadership experience to the role of overseeing business and governance issues for the corporation. 

“We are very proud of Peggy’s extraordinary career and accomplishments in public service and of this well-deserved honor that recognizes her achievements,” says Bob Schultze, President and Chief Executive Officer of ICMA-RC. “Her distinguished service in local government and focus on communities gives her great insight into how ICMA-RC can best serve our public sector employees, which make her a tremendous asset to the ICMA-RC Board of Directors.” 

About ICMA-RC

Founded in 1972, ICMA-RC is a non-profit, independent financial services corporation that, with its wholly owned subsidiaries, has approximately $57 billion in assets under management and administration (as of June 30, 2019). ICMA-RC is focused on providing retirement plans and related services for over a million public sector retirement accounts. ICMA-RC’s mission is to help public sector employees build retirement security. The organization’s mission is delivered through its RealizeRetirement® approach in which ICMA-RC representatives actively engage participants in their retirement programs, help them build their asset base, and help them realize their retirement goals through a comprehensive retirement planning strategy. For more information, visit www.icmarc.org, download ICMA-RC’s mobile app from the App Store® and Google PlayTM or follow ICMA-RC on FacebookLinkedIn, and Twitter.

Press Contact:
Aprile Pritchet
Senior Public Affairs Specialist
(202) 962-8067
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/977c5c8c-57b2-4632-832c-602556e30462

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.