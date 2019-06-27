ICMA-RC Executive Recognized at 2019 Salute to African Americans in Technology

Les McCollum Les McCollum, Managing Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer for ICMA-RC, recognized at the 2019 Salute to African Americans in Technology

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ICMA-RC Chief Information Security Officer Les McCollum was recognized for his outstanding accomplishments at the 2019 Salute to African Americans in Technology. Nominated by the Information Technology Senior Management Forum (ITSMF), Mr. McCollum’s contributions to technology were recognized on June 14, 2019, the opening night of the Harlem Fine Arts Show (HFAS) 10th Anniversary Celebration at Howard University, in Washington, D.C. This year’s HFAS showcased and celebrated African Americans in Technology, and raised awareness about technology as a career choice for youth.

“Les has a remarkable ability to stay abreast of best practices and trends in IT. We are fortunate to have someone with his knowledge and foresight lead our Information Security department,” said ICMA-RC President and CEO Bob Schultze. “We thank the Harlem Fine Arts Show for honoring his exceptional achievements and for encouraging others to follow his lead.”

Mr. McCollum has been with ICMA-RC for nearly eight years, serving in various information security roles since 2011. He currently serves in a Senior Executive Leadership capacity, as Managing Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer of the organization. Prior to ICMA-RC, Mr. McCollum worked as the Chief Administrative Officer and Director, Business Development for Xerox. For the past three years, Mr. McCollum has proudly served as the Technology Chairperson on the ITSMF Board.



Created in 2009, the HFAS is the largest traveling African Diaspora art show in the United States. Through the show and other activities, HFAS creates economic empowerment, educational opportunities, and professional recognition within the multicultural community.

Founded in 1972, ICMA-RC is a non-profit, independent financial services corporation that, with its wholly owned subsidiaries, has approximately $55 billion in assets under management and administration (as of March 31, 2019). ICMA-RC is focused on providing retirement plans and related services for over a million public sector retirement accounts.

