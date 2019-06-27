ICMA-RC Executive Recognized at 2019 Salute to African Americans in Technology

Breaking News
WASHINGTON, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ICMA-RC Chief Information Security Officer Les McCollum was recognized for his outstanding accomplishments at the 2019 Salute to African Americans in Technology. Nominated by the Information Technology Senior Management Forum (ITSMF), Mr. McCollum’s contributions to technology were recognized on June 14, 2019, the opening night of the Harlem Fine Arts Show (HFAS) 10th Anniversary Celebration at Howard University, in Washington, D.C. This year’s HFAS showcased and celebrated African Americans in Technology, and raised awareness about technology as a career choice for youth.

“Les has a remarkable ability to stay abreast of best practices and trends in IT. We are fortunate to have someone with his knowledge and foresight lead our Information Security department,” said ICMA-RC President and CEO Bob Schultze. “We thank the Harlem Fine Arts Show for honoring his exceptional achievements and for encouraging others to follow his lead.”

Mr. McCollum has been with ICMA-RC for nearly eight years, serving in various information security roles since 2011. He currently serves in a Senior Executive Leadership capacity, as Managing Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer of the organization. Prior to ICMA-RC, Mr. McCollum worked as the Chief Administrative Officer and Director, Business Development for Xerox. For the past three years, Mr. McCollum has proudly served as the Technology Chairperson on the ITSMF Board. 
           
Created in 2009, the HFAS is the largest traveling African Diaspora art show in the United States. Through the show and other activities, HFAS creates economic empowerment, educational opportunities, and professional recognition within the multicultural community. 

About ICMA-RC
Founded in 1972, ICMA-RC is a non-profit, independent financial services corporation that, with its wholly owned subsidiaries, has approximately $55 billion in assets under management and administration (as of March 31, 2019). ICMA-RC is focused on providing retirement plans and related services for over a million public sector retirement accounts. ICMA-RC’s mission is to help public sector employees build retirement security. The organization’s mission is delivered through its RealizeRetirement® approach in which ICMA-RC representatives actively engage participants in their retirement programs, help them build their asset base, and help them realize their retirement goals through a comprehensive retirement planning strategy. For more information, visit www.icmarc.org, download ICMA-RC’s mobile app from the App Store® and Google PlayTM or follow ICMA-RC on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9afa796e-dfde-496b-921b-9a07768078f9

