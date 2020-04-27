Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / ICMA-RC Hires Transformational Chief Sales Executive

ICMA-RC Hires Transformational Chief Sales Executive

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

Orlando Cruz Joins Organization from PNC Bank

Orlando Cruz, Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue & Sales Officer of ICMA Retirement Corporation (ICMA-RC).

Orlando Cruz, Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue & Sales Officer of ICMA Retirement Corporation (ICMA-RC).

Washington, D.C., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Orlando Cruz is joining ICMA-RC as its Chief Revenue and Sales Officer starting Monday, April 27. The position is an expanded role which now entails responsibility for the broad range of retirement savings, financial planning, and advisory programs (including 457, education, healthcare, and not-for-profit plans, and investment-only) which deliver on the organization’s mission. The position has overall responsibility for all client facing sales teams across the corporation and includes approximately 250 teammates.

“As ICMA-RC continues to grow, I know Orlando will have a dramatic impact leveraging his experience and track record of transforming and leading successful teams in delivering client value, which is critical to the success of our organization,” says Lynne Ford, CEO and president of ICMA-RC. “I am thrilled to have Orlando join our organization because he brings a wealth of strategic leadership experience coupled with a passion for our purpose and mission that will drive ICMA-RC forward.”

Mr. Cruz brings more than 25 years of experience leading the development of highly effective and successful sales organizations. With broad experience in investments, record-keeping, advisory services and banking, he has a proven track record in creating a team culture focused on serving clients while strategically growing organizations. Mr. Cruz is joining from PNC Investments, where he was Senior Vice President and Market Executive and led a team delivering wealth management and retirement products and solutions to clients. With extensive leadership in the financial services industry, he has served in several executive roles, including President & CEO of MetLife’s broker-dealer organization (MetLife Securities, Inc.), President of the Retail Investor Channel at Voya Financial (formerly ING Insurance U.S), and 18 years at Wells Fargo Corporation in leadership roles focused on retirement at both the plan sponsor and participant levels, as well as international pension funds.

“Our public sector employees are on the front lines of our communities, working selflessly and tirelessly for the public good. I am proud to be joining an organization that was founded by the public sector with the express purpose of helping those who help so many achieve their retirement dreams and objectives,” says Orlando Cruz. “I am incredibly excited about joining ICMA-RC as the organization evolves as a leading provider of retirement services to those who serve our communities.”

About ICMA-RC

Founded in 1972, ICMA-RC is a non-profit, independent financial services corporation with approximately $53 billion in assets under management and administration (as of March 31, 2020), focused on providing retirement plans and related services for over a million public sector participant accounts. ICMA-RC’s mission is to help public sector employees build retirement security. The organization’s mission is delivered through its RealizeRetirement® approach in which ICMA-RC representatives actively engage participants in their retirement programs, help them build their asset base, and help them realize their retirement goals through a comprehensive retirement planning strategy. For more information, visit www.icmarc.org or follow ICMA-RC on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

 

Attachment

  • OrlandoCruz_temp_portrait 
CONTACT: Aprile Pritchet
ICMA-RC
202-962-8067
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.