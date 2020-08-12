ICMA-RC Honors Fallen Public Sector Employees by Providing Scholarships to their Families

Washington, D.C., Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The ICMA-RC Public Employee Memorial Scholarship Board of Directors is pleased to announce it has awarded nearly $60,000 in post-secondary educational scholarships to the 38 recipients listed below for the 2020-2021 academic year. Since its inception, the ICMA-RC Memorial Scholarship Fund has raised over $1.3 million and awarded more than 450 scholarships to surviving children and spouses of fallen public sector employees from across the nation.
“Despite this being a unique year, leaving families and schools facing uncertainty, we know these students have a bright future ahead of them,” said ICMA-RC CEO and President, Lynne Ford, who also serves as President of the ICMA-RC Public Employee Memorial Scholarship Fund. “We are proud to be in a position to help make attending school in the fall a reality for these deserving students, whose parent or spouse made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their community.”
Recipients are selected based on qualifications such as, financial need, academic success, leadership in school and community activities, honors received and work experience. Individuals who apply must be the surviving child or spouse of a public employee who died in the line of duty. Students may choose to study at an accredited two- or four-year college or university or post-secondary vocational or technical school.
To learn more about the scholarship program and this year’s recipients, visit www.icmarc.org/scholarship.
|Recipient
|Hometown
|Institution
|Aliza DeVoe
|Fawn Grove, PA
|Millersville University
|Ally N. Butler
|Lafayette, IN
|Ball State University
|Bailey R. Fritz
|Mineral Ridge, OH
|Thiel College
|Brielle M. Bellew
|Pearl River, NY
|Penn State University
|Brock N. Butler
|Lafayette, IN
|Purdue University
|Brycen Common
|Gold Beach, OR
|Southwestern Oregon Community College
|Cassidy Holcomb
|Piedmont, AL
|Jacksonville State University
|Catherine N. Nappi
|Farmingville, NY
|Fordham University
|Colleen Byrne
|Kansas City, MO
|University of Nebraska-Lincoln
|Cydni Holloway
|New Orleans, LA
|Emory University
|Danielle Nichols
|Indianola, IA
|Buena Vista University
|Emma R. Loveland
|Stewartstown, PA
|Indiana University of Pennsylvania
|Erika Brentar
|Chicago, IL
|DePaul University
|Erin Billa-Bolton
|Mobile, AL
|University of South Alabama
|Gracie Abalos-McManus
|Swansboro, NC
|University of Pembroke
|Jack O. Bellew
|Pearl River, NY
|Manhattan College
|Jacob Martinez
|Raymondville, TX
|Sam Houston State University
|Jared Nichols
|Indianola, IA
|Iowa State University
|Jocelyn Fontanez-Rivera
|Cidra, PR
|The University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez Campus
|Kaila Holloway
|Orleans, LA
|LSU Health Sciences Center-New Orleans
|Katreana F. Bellew
|Pearl River, NY
|New York University
|Keara G. Page
|Lowell, MA
|Union College
|Kevin E. Townes
|Newburgh, NY
|Hartwick College
|Larissa Jones
|Washington, IL
|Illinois Central College
|Lauren Haist
|Flowery Branch, GA
|University of North Georgia
|Mariah Darden
|Portsmouth, VA
|Virginia State University
|Nicholas N. Nappi
|Farmingville, NY
|Fordham University
|Rebecca E. Townes
|Newburgh, NY
|The College of Saint Rose
|Rebekah Jones-Broadbent
|Virginia Beach, VA
|St. Leo University
|Renise Bayne
|Waipahu, HI
|Wayland Baptist University
|Sara R. Hain
|New Brighton, MN
|Stevens Institute of Technology
|Savannah N. Flanscha
|York, PA
|Drexel University
|Savannah Uhl
|Chandler, AZ
|University of Arizona
|Stephanie Vidal-Echevarria
|Caguas, PR
|Ana G. Mendez University
|Taylor Common
|Gold Beach, OR
|Northwest Christian University
|Tiffany S. Bartholemew
|Pensacola, FL
|Pensacola State College
|Trina Scott
|Woodlawn, TN
|Health Coach Institute
|Tyler S. Rogow
|Emerson, NJ
|Savannah College of Art & Design
About the ICMA-RC Public Employee Memorial Scholarship Fund
The Fund is a Section 501(c)(3) public charity founded by ICMA-RC in 2001. Financial support for the scholarship is provided by individuals, foundations, and organizations. Additional information on donating and the scholarship application can be found at www.icmarc.org/scholarship.
About ICMA-RC
Founded in 1972, ICMA-RC is a non-profit, independent financial services corporation with approximately $60 billion in assets under management and administration (as of June 30, 2020), focused on providing retirement plans and related services for over 1.5 million public participant accounts. ICMA-RC’s mission is to help those who serve their communities work towards achieving their retirement savings goals. For more information, visit www.icmarc.org, download ICMA-RC’s mobile app from the App Store® and Google PlayTM or follow ICMA-RC on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
CONTACT: Aprile Pritchet ICMA-RC 202-962-8067 [email protected]
- Coalition Calls for “Tuition Payer Bill of Rights” To Protect Students’ Investment in Higher Education - August 12, 2020
- ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Energy Harbor Corporation – ENGH - August 12, 2020
- ICMA-RC Honors Fallen Public Sector Employees by Providing Scholarships to their Families - August 12, 2020