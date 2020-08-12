Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / ICMA-RC Honors Fallen Public Sector Employees by Providing Scholarships to their Families

ICMA-RC Honors Fallen Public Sector Employees by Providing Scholarships to their Families

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 14 mins ago

Washington, D.C., Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The ICMA-RC Public Employee Memorial Scholarship Board of Directors is pleased to announce it has awarded nearly $60,000 in post-secondary educational scholarships to the 38 recipients listed below for the 2020-2021 academic year. Since its inception, the ICMA-RC Memorial Scholarship Fund has raised over $1.3 million and awarded more than 450 scholarships to surviving children and spouses of fallen public sector employees from across the nation.

“Despite this being a unique year, leaving families and schools facing uncertainty, we know these students have a bright future ahead of them,” said ICMA-RC CEO and President, Lynne Ford, who also serves as President of the ICMA-RC Public Employee Memorial Scholarship Fund.  “We are proud to be in a position to help make attending school in the fall a reality for these deserving students, whose parent or spouse made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their community.”

Recipients are selected based on qualifications such as, financial need, academic success, leadership in school and community activities, honors received and work experience. Individuals who apply must be the surviving child or spouse of a public employee who died in the line of duty. Students may choose to study at an accredited two- or four-year college or university or post-secondary vocational or technical school.

To learn more about the scholarship program and this year’s recipients, visit www.icmarc.org/scholarship. 

  

Recipient Hometown Institution
Aliza DeVoe Fawn Grove, PA Millersville University
Ally N. Butler Lafayette, IN Ball State University
Bailey R. Fritz Mineral Ridge, OH Thiel College
Brielle M. Bellew Pearl River, NY Penn State University
Brock N. Butler Lafayette, IN Purdue University
Brycen Common Gold Beach, OR Southwestern Oregon Community College
Cassidy Holcomb Piedmont, AL Jacksonville State University
Catherine N. Nappi Farmingville, NY Fordham University
Colleen Byrne Kansas City, MO University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Cydni Holloway New Orleans, LA Emory University
Danielle Nichols Indianola, IA Buena Vista University
Emma R. Loveland Stewartstown, PA Indiana University of Pennsylvania
Erika Brentar Chicago, IL DePaul University
Erin Billa-Bolton Mobile, AL University of South Alabama
Gracie Abalos-McManus Swansboro, NC University of Pembroke
Jack O. Bellew Pearl River, NY Manhattan College
Jacob Martinez Raymondville, TX Sam Houston State University
Jared Nichols Indianola, IA Iowa State University
Jocelyn Fontanez-Rivera  Cidra, PR The University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez Campus
Kaila Holloway Orleans, LA LSU Health Sciences Center-New Orleans
Katreana F. Bellew Pearl River, NY New York University
Keara G. Page Lowell, MA Union College
Kevin E. Townes Newburgh, NY Hartwick College
Larissa Jones Washington, IL Illinois Central College
Lauren Haist Flowery Branch, GA University of North Georgia
Mariah Darden Portsmouth, VA Virginia State University
Nicholas N. Nappi Farmingville, NY Fordham University
Rebecca E. Townes Newburgh, NY The College of Saint Rose
Rebekah Jones-Broadbent Virginia Beach, VA St. Leo University
Renise Bayne Waipahu, HI Wayland Baptist University
Sara R. Hain New Brighton, MN Stevens Institute of Technology
Savannah N. Flanscha York, PA Drexel University
Savannah Uhl Chandler, AZ University of Arizona
Stephanie Vidal-Echevarria Caguas, PR Ana G. Mendez University
Taylor Common Gold Beach, OR Northwest Christian University
Tiffany S. Bartholemew Pensacola, FL Pensacola State College
Trina Scott Woodlawn, TN Health Coach Institute
Tyler S. Rogow Emerson, NJ Savannah College of Art & Design

 

About the ICMA-RC Public Employee Memorial Scholarship Fund

The Fund is a Section 501(c)(3) public charity founded by ICMA-RC in 2001. Financial support for the scholarship is provided by individuals, foundations, and organizations. Additional information on donating and the scholarship application can be found at www.icmarc.org/scholarship.

 

About ICMA-RC

Founded in 1972, ICMA-RC is a non-profit, independent financial services corporation with approximately $60 billion in assets under management and administration (as of June 30, 2020), focused on providing retirement plans and related services for over 1.5 million public participant accounts. ICMA-RC’s mission is to help those who serve their communities work towards achieving their retirement savings goals. For more information, visit www.icmarc.org, download ICMA-RC’s mobile app from the App Store® and Google PlayTM or follow ICMA-RC on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

 

 

CONTACT: Aprile Pritchet
ICMA-RC
202-962-8067
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.