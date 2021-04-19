Breaking News
ICMA-RC is Named One of the Top Places to Work by Ragan Communications

The Company’s Commitment to its Mission, and to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Were Key Contributors

Washington, D.C., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ICMA-RC announced that it has been recognized in Ragan Communications’ Class of 2021 Top Places to Work. The award honors organizations that are true to their mission and vision, and highlights workplaces that shine a light on their employees.

Key contributors that led to ICMA-RC’s selection include the following:

  • An ICMA-RC Corporate Culture Engagement Survey showed that employees had a profound connection with the company’s mission, as it allows them to directly contribute to the success of the organization and the financial wellness of its participants. 
  • ICMA-RC believes that talent from diverse backgrounds further enhances its ability to serve those who serve their communities, and as such, ICMA-RC is dedicated to diversity, equity, and inclusion across all aspects of its business. In late 2020, the company’s CEO and President, Lynne Ford, pledged her commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion in the workplace by signing the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion Pledge.
  • Each year the company recognizes high-achieving teammates for going above and beyond their regular responsibilities or have had a significant impact on a project, initiative, department, or the company. Additionally, ICMA-RC recognizes its Unsung Heroes – those who have greatly contributed to their team and/or department through consistent and impactful performances.

“We are honored to have received this recognition, as it highlights a corporate culture that I am incredibly proud of,” Ford commented. “Happy employees lead to happy clients, and we take great pride in promoting a healthy, productive workplace that encourages inclusivity and ultimately helps our clients and their participants prepare so they can enjoy a secure retirement.”  

ICMA-RC also received an Honorable Mention for its Plaza Event that brought employees together virtually to build morale during the pandemic.

About ICMA-RC

Founded in 1972, ICMA-RC helps those who serve their communities build toward a secure and confident financial future. ICMA-RC is a mission-based, nonstock, nonprofit, financial services company with approximately $70 billion in assets under management and administration (as of March 31, 2021). The company focuses on delivering results-oriented retirement plans, education, investments, and advice for over 1.5 million public participant accounts. For more information, visit www.icmarc.org, download ICMA-RC’s mobile app from the App Store® and Google PlayTM or follow ICMA-RC on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

The company previously announced that it will change its name to MissionSquare Retirement, effective in June 2021.

