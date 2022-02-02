Iconic Farrah Fawcett Poster to Be Released as an NFT

Farrah Fawcett Poster NFT Farrah Fawcett Poster

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On what would have been Farrah Fawcett’s 75th birthday, The Farrah Fawcett Foundation today announced that it plans to release the iconic Farrah Red Swimsuit (www.farrahnft.com) poster as a limited edition NFT collection.

The best-selling poster of all time will be recast as an NFT with proceeds from the sale going to her non-profit foundation that supports cutting edge cancer research and HPV-related cancer awareness and prevention.

Before Farrah became an international star and icon of the 1970’s in the hit show “Charlie’s Angels”, agents in Los Angeles approached Farrah to do a poster which went on to sell 12 million copies. The shoot took place at her Los Angeles home with photographer Bruce McBroom and Farrah selected the Norma Kamali designed red bathing suit from her own closet. The colorful blanket behind her was pulled from McBroom’s pick-up truck and the rest is history.

The image epitomizes sexy natural beauty as Farrah did her own hair and make-up, with her blonde highlights from lemon juice.

“I’m excited to bring this iconic piece of American culture into the world of NFTs,” said Alana Stewart, President of the Farrah Fawcett Foundation.

The Foundation selected Los Angeles based MORE Management, LLC to produce the NFT collection.

“Farrah and this image are globally recognized icons in the world of celebrity. We are beyond grateful to be part of preserving this image forever on a blockchain and bringing an entirely new audience to the NFT community,” said Peter Klamka, CEO of MORE Management, LLC.

The NFT collection is expected to be auctioned in April 2022.

Contact:

Kate Ellis

contact@morebrand.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3eed690a-6825-42dc-af29-408fcafc9a66