Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Iconic Farrah Fawcett Poster to Be Released as an NFT

Iconic Farrah Fawcett Poster to Be Released as an NFT

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

Farrah Fawcett Poster NFT

Farrah Fawcett Poster

Farrah Fawcett Poster

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On what would have been Farrah Fawcett’s 75th birthday, The Farrah Fawcett Foundation today announced that it plans to release the iconic Farrah Red Swimsuit (www.farrahnft.com) poster as a limited edition NFT collection.

The best-selling poster of all time will be recast as an NFT with proceeds from the sale going to her non-profit foundation that supports cutting edge cancer research and HPV-related cancer awareness and prevention.  

Before Farrah became an international star and icon of the 1970’s in the hit show “Charlie’s Angels”, agents in Los Angeles approached Farrah to do a poster which went on to sell 12 million copies. The shoot took place at her Los Angeles home with photographer Bruce McBroom and Farrah selected the Norma Kamali designed red bathing suit from her own closet. The colorful blanket behind her was pulled from McBroom’s pick-up truck and the rest is history.

The image epitomizes sexy natural beauty as Farrah did her own hair and make-up, with her blonde highlights from lemon juice.

“I’m excited to bring this iconic piece of American culture into the world of NFTs,” said Alana Stewart, President of the Farrah Fawcett Foundation. 

The Foundation selected Los Angeles based MORE Management, LLC to produce the NFT collection.  

“Farrah and this image are globally recognized icons in the world of celebrity. We are beyond grateful to be part of preserving this image forever on a blockchain and bringing an entirely new audience to the NFT community,” said Peter Klamka, CEO of MORE Management, LLC.

The NFT collection is expected to be auctioned in April 2022.

Contact:
Kate Ellis
contact@morebrand.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3eed690a-6825-42dc-af29-408fcafc9a66

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.