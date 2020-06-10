Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / iCONN Systems LLC releases new, wet-mateable connector to enable underwater power transfer and data exchange

iCONN Systems LLC releases new, wet-mateable connector to enable underwater power transfer and data exchange

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

Niobium-based connector allows the safe passage of electricity in various applications

LOMBARD, Ill., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iCONN Systems LLC has developed a new way to produce electrical connections underwater using niobium technology. In an agreement with Northrop Grumman, iCONN is the first non-exclusive licensee to manufacture the subject technology. iCONN will develop a standard product line called NiobiCONN™ along with engineered solutions for custom applications. The markets served are primarily harsh, wet environments.

The NiobiCONN™ product line uses niobium technology to allow the operator to mate and unmate cables while submerged in both freshwater and saltwater without damaging electrical components or posing a health risk to themselves or the surrounding environment.

iCONN’s wet-mate connectors introduce a promising alternative for powering, charging and downloading data from underwater vehicles and equipment. Not only can these connectors be mated and unmated in dry and wet locations, but they can also be mated and unmated when submerged underwater. NiobiCONN™ can withstand the rigors of any body of water at any depth.

Niobium is hypoallergenic and corrosion-resistant. It can withstand extreme temperatures (high and low), pressure, water exposure and wear, making it well-suited for a variety of extreme environments such as underwater power and signal connections, underground systems, outdoor infrastructure, food and chemical processing and more.

The combination of voltage and water is what triggers the anode oxidation of pure niobium. In addition to acting as an insulator, the oxide is highly resistant to corrosion, which makes niobium connectors remarkably effective in underwater mating/unmating. Never has there been a connector more reliable in harsh environments or underwater applications than the NiobiCONN™ technology.

While other wet-mate connectors can be mated and unmated above or underwater, they require o-rings, seals and some use oil bladders to prevent water from getting into the mating interface. These connectors tend to experience a lot of failures in application.

NiobiCONN™ connectors require no o-rings, seals or oil bladders when mating or unmating above or underwater. Since water is intentionally let into the mating interface, NiobiCONN™ connectors are extremely reliable and robust compared to other wet-mate connectors on the market.

About iCONN Systems
iCONN Systems specializes in electrical connector applications for extreme wet environments and NiobiCONN™ technology is an exciting new addition to our family. iCONN’s core strengths are product development and vertical manufacturing which facilitates our ability to respond quickly with efficient, high-performance quality products for any application. To learn more, visit https://www.iconnsystems.com/

Contact: Robert Czyz [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.