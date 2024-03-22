Moody Capital Solutions Inc. proudly served as the investment bank of record.

ATLANTA, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via IBN – On Feb. 26, 2024, iCoreConnect Inc. (the “Company”) executed a securities purchase agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) with certain institutional investors (the “Investors”). Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Purchase Agreement, the Investors agreed to purchase from the Company unsecured convertible notes in the aggregate principal amount of up to $2,375,000 (the “Notes”).

Moody Capital Solutions Inc. is proud to announce it served as the investment bank of record for iCoreConnect Inc. on this transaction.

“This financing will help our Company continue our growth trajectory, allowing us to continue to provide what we believe is the best-in-class software to our customers in medical and dental practices across the country,” said Robert McDermott, President & CEO of iCoreConnect.

“The team at iCoreConnect has impressed us with their product’s ability to make medical and dental practice management more efficient and effective for not only the practitioners and staff, but ultimately, the patients of these practices,” said Robert Rosenstein, President of Moody.

About Moody Capital Solutions Inc.

For nearly 40 years, Moody Capital Solutions Inc. has operated as an investment bank, focusing on private placements, mergers & acquisitions, corporate advisory, divestitures, spin-outs and best-efforts underwritings. The investment bankers at Moody Capital pride themselves on their ability to bring together the necessary resources to solve most of the complex capital and treasury issues facing companies in a thoughtful and focused manner. Moody Capital Solutions Inc. is a member of FINRA/SIPC.

About iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCT)

iCoreConnect Inc. is a cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and customer profitability through its enterprise platform of applications and services. The Company currently markets secure Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based Software as a Service offerings sold under annual recurring revenue subscriptions.

