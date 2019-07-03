ICOx Innovations’ Chairman and Co-Founder Cameron Chell To Be Featured on Yahoo Finance July 5th 9AM EST

Thought leader talks about why Cathio is important and how it will transform how the Catholic economy moves money

Los Angeles, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ICOx Innovations Inc. (“ICOx”)(TSXV and OTCQB: ICOX), which designs, builds and manages digital currencies so organizations can grow their businesses by attracting, engaging and retaining customers through the creation of their own digital currency, announced that Chairman and Co-Founder Cameron Chell will be featured on Yahoo Finance to discuss ICOx’s subsidiary Cathio, for which ICOx is building a digital wallet and digital currency.

Cathio, a Public Benefit Corporation founded specifically in service of the Catholic economy, is applying blockchain technology to offer an easy-to-use payment solution that responds to the needs of the Catholic community, non-profits and institutions.

“This is a first of its kind payment, remittance and funding platform that will enable the Catholic economy to save money and position it to provide greater transparency of financial transactions and to connect the Catholic community.” said ICOx Innovations’ Chairman and co-Founder Cameron Chell, “I look forward to discussing the unique offering of Cathio, its current customers and the stellar board of directors we have assembled which includes former Senator Rick Santorum, Ambassador Jim Nicholson, 38th Director US Mint Ed Moy and Chairman of the American Conservative Union, Matt Schlapp among others.”

ICOx Innovations is an experienced partner developing branded digital currency ecosystems for brands like Kodak, the Catholic economy and large online marketplaces under-served by the payment giants.

Cameron Chell was recently featured on Yahoo Finance weighing in on Project Libra, the announcement of Facebook’s Global Coin payment platform which was formally announced by the company. Investment analysts from RBC Global Markets this week have called it an “historic initiative. Barclays analysts have suggested this could be a $20B boost for Facebook annual revenues by 2020.

You can watch Cameron Chell’s segment on Yahoo Finance at 9AM EST, July 5th at: https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/.

