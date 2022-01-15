Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / iCRYO Keeps the Momentum from 2021 Moving into 2022

iCRYO Keeps the Momentum from 2021 Moving into 2022

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 20 mins ago

Houston, Texas, United States, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 2021 was iCRYO’s strongest year as a company. Coming off being named as part of the Inc. 5000 (in the top 1000) in 2020, iCRYO was recognized in 2021 by the Financial Times, as one of the 10 Most Prestigious Companies in 2021, and a 50 Most Admired Company to Watch.

At the conclusion of 2021, iCRYO had 17 open locations and is on track to open 40 locations in the new year. This includes the opening of one in early 2022 in New Braunfels, TX. Currently, iCRYO has over 225 locations in the development process. The quick growth in 2022 will expand into 6 additional states and another country, which will be announced later in 2022. 

“Another successful year in the books and looking forward to expanding the brand even more in 2022,” said iCRYO COO, Kyle Jones. “Taking iCRYO from coast to coast has always been the plan. I give all credit to our amazing corporate team and the phenomenal group of franchisees that we have. I also want to thank our investors and brand ambassadors for the company. iCRYO is comprised of some of the most genuine minds on the planet and I’m thrilled to do life with everyone supporting the iCRYO brand.”

Throughout the years, iCRYO has continued to expand its core wellness and recovery services and 2022 will be no different. This year the company plans to launch its proprietary DNA and Lifestyle Assessment. The addition of this assessment is to enhance the plan to help guests be data-driven on the results of the services they are receiving. iCRYO will continue to help individuals focus on their correlation of services received and overall wellness.

About iCRYO

Headquartered in Houston, TX, iCRYO is setting the standard for health and wellness nationwide. As the leading franchise in the industry, iCRYO is an affordable, convenient and professional franchise that offers Cryotherapy, iV Infusions, and additional wellness services to the communities in which they are located. iCRYO offers a turnkey franchise system for business owners. Whether it be a retail location or an addition to a gym or existing business, we have the systems and comprehensive training in place to provide safe wellness services in your area. Its mission is to elevate the lifestyle of our team members and guests while raising the bar in the health and wellness market. To learn more, visit www.icryo.com.

Connect / Follow iCRYO: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Franchise LinkedIn

For the original news story, please visit https://publishedpr.com/news/icryo-keeps-the-momentum-from-2021-moving-into-2022.html

CONTACT: Media Company: Revolving Mind Media, 
Media Name: Nick Marino, 
Media Phone: (469) 708-5139, 
Media Email: nmarino@revolvingmindmedia.com
Media URL: http://www.revolvingmindmedia.com/

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.